Let’s start out with something that will make you smile. I checked over the climate records and discovered that we have not recorded any snow historically on Oct. 1 first or Oct. 2. However, from Oct. 3 through Halloween, we have had at least a trace of snow on each day since we started keeping records.
The first two days of October shall remain snow free in the record books. But there is always a chance we could see the flakes fly in our tenth month of the year.
I do love snow, but I do not like to see the flakes fly until November. After all, last year was terrible.
Do you remember what happened in October of 2020? Well let me remind you. We did see snow falling as early as Oct. 16. It was only 0.2 inches of snow, so nobody was reaching for the panic button.
Then Oct. 20 rolled around and we all slammed the panic button: 7.9 inches of snow fell that day. My outdoor Halloween decorations were buried in snow. They looked extra creepy (and mad) with an accumulation atop their frightful heads.
I remember people rushing to the hardware stores to buy up snow blowers. Surely, we were doomed for the rest of winter. Another 1.2 inches of snow would fall last October bringing our monthly total to 9.3 inches.
That goes down as the snowiest October on record. We even had more snow than we did October of 1991 when the Halloween Blizzard hit. That night 8.2 inches of snow fell while kids were trying to trick or treat.
Remember that the bulk of the snow with that storm fell in November. That storm buried us in 28.4 inches of snow. That is still the biggest snowstorm on record in Minnesota.
Enough snow talk. The Climate Prediction Center is forecasting a warmer than average and wetter than average October. The warmer weather should help keep any precipitation in the form of rain.
Let’s just hope we don’t see either next weekend because Harvest Fest will once again bring plenty of people to downtown Stillwater. This fun, fall festival will take place both Saturday Oct. 9 and Sunday Oct. 10. Yes, this is the one with the massive pumpkins.
I smile every year when my bosses at WCCO tell me we are sending a crew to my hometown to film the giant pumpkins (being judged as well as being dropped and smashed). It is a fun event if you have never attended. There is food, music, fun and of course pumpkins.
And on a closing note, I want to ask your thoughts on pumpkin spice. Do you like the flavored coffee? Do you like the air freshener that smells like pumpkin spice?
It seems to be the flavor and scent of fall.
I am cool with it. But I think they have gone too far with pumpkin spice toilet paper.
I am not kidding…go look it up. You will not find that in my home.
