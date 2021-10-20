Ever wonder what makes one photo better than another? Here are a few tips I try to use whenever possible, to enhance the final photo. Shoot slightly wider than you want. You might spot something later that was hidden in the image when you view your enlarged photo.
When I post a photo on Facebook, it is easy for me to measure the reaction I get from strangers who might be more critical of a photo than my friends. I can test the waters by looking at the number of “likes” on a photo.
More importantly, I can look at some of the comments. It lets me know what people are really looking for.
From experience, I know that people prefer bright colors over a drab photo. However, a black and white with an interesting view, or shades of gray in a fog, can catch someone’s attention. Last week I took photos of the colorful leaves around ponds and lakes.
I looked to see if there were good reflections - in calm waters without weeds. To enhance the photo, I widened the depth of field in the camera’s focus and put a small amount of the shoreline in front of me to show depth in the photo. A dead tree out in a pond provided a diversion for the viewer’s eye.
Finally, in a simple shot showing the fog, once again, it is leaving the shoreline in front that provides depth. Reflections are there, but they are in black and white.
Notice the reflection is slightly darker than the image. Make sure that you do not wash it out when cleaning and cropping your final photo.
Take a few photos each day. After a month you will be your own expert.
