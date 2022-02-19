Stillwater and the St. Croix Valley are known for their restaurants and local lunch places. Some people have even called the area a “foodie” must do. National television shows such as “Diners Drive-Ins and Dives” have filmed on Stillwater’s Main Street. Back in the late 1960s and early 1970s, fast food came into the community on Highway 36 – and is still there today.
One of the first restaurants on Highway 36 was the A & W Root Beer stand started by Louis and Elinor Cihlar in the summer of 1961. By 1972, the Cihlars had sold the A & W to other owners and less than 10 years later the stand was torn down. Fred’s Tire stands where the cold, frosty root beer once was served. The Broaster Hut of Stillwater opened at the end of April 1970. Located on the south side of Highway 36 near the Greeley Street intersection, the “hut” was owned by Dave and Mabel Linquist. The new restaurant could seat 32 people and in addition to broasted chicken, it served fish and shrimp, charburgers, Texas ribs and homemade beans. Gene Nelson, the first manager, was previously a chef at the St. Paul Hilton.A stand-alone building by the St. Croix Mall was constructed for a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant and opened on Sept. 6, 1972. The general manager, Gene Duenow, said that the KFC would employ 15 people with both on-site and carryout service. Ross Graves of Austin designed the building and the general contractor was Swager Brothers Construction.
This building has since been torn down.
On Dec. 6, 1972, McDonald’s restaurant opened just in front of the St. Croix Mall, on the south side of Highway 36. The manager was Dave Ladage of North St. Paul. He had just received a “Bachelor of Hambergeroloy” degree from MacDonald’s Hamburger University in suburban Chicago. It was a ten-day course taught the procedures of operating a McDonald’s restaurant at that time. The Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of McDonald’s was Ray Kroc. Kroc knew the St. Croix Valley well as he owned a “pleasure” boat on the St. Croix River.
In 1973, Pizza Hut came onto the scene in the St. Croix Valley. Pizza Hut first opened inside the St. Croix Mall.
The manager, Bob Calvert, announced that the restaurant was open and that they were located next to the Baskin Robbins in the Mall. Lucy Martin, of McCook, Nebraska, was at the location training the servers and they could seat 50 people – delivery service was soon going to start.
Although not on Highway 36, in April 1973 in downtown Stillwater the “W.C. Fields Pub and Family Diner,” at 106 S. Main Street opened to the public.
The manager was Jerry Bildstein. According to the Stillwater Gazette, the restaurant will “feature a nostalgic atmosphere reminiscent of W.C. Fields, one of the nation’s best loved comedians whose antics in burlesque, later in the silent films, and then in the “talkies,’ brought laughter to three generations of Americans.”
Ribbon cutting for W.C. Fields featured Stillwater Mayor William Powell and Miss Stillwater, Teri Thompson. There was a variety of foods offered on the menu including fried chicken, jumbo franks and hamburgers, barbecued beef, shrimp and steak at “budget prices.” There was a “W.C. Fields Birthday Bonus club” offering any child’s serving to those under 12 years of age celebrating their birthdays and the free peanuts!
Many more fast food places came onto the strip on Highway 36 including Dairy Queen, Big Ben (now Joseph’s) Burger King and White Castle. Some are still there and many that came and went but no matter which ones are there – we will always remember them as the first place we either ate at or worked at.
