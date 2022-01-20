The city of Stillwater was gearing up to enact a vaccine mandate implemented by the Biden administration for all organizations with more than 99 employees, but since the Supreme Court blocked the requirement from taking effect, the city has backed down from implementing a vaccine-or-test requirement, McCarty said. The city moved forward on implementing other COVID-19 policies instead.
The city council approved, on a 5-0 vote during its meeting on Jan. 18, a resolution allowing all city employees 80 hours of paid COVID-19 leave.
With the omicron variant raging, staff this month have been out sick due to family members quarantine, possible exposures and COVID-19 infection from the staff member themselves. All those issues are requiring staff members to use standard sick time and/or tap into their vacation banks, Stillwater City Administrator Tom McCarty said.
“What we’re considering is creating 80 hours of COVID leave time for all employees,” McCarty said. “If you have anything related to COVID this is the first bank you use.”
The resolution only applies for 2022, and it will not roll over into 2023. When the end of 2022 approaches, the council could reassess the policy depending on the COVID-19 situation.
“We would consider making it retroactive to 2022 because (COVID is) impacting our departments on a regular basis,” McCarty said.
The council agreed and made the resolution retroactive.
Before the vote was taken, Mayor Ted Kozlowksi asked why a separate COVID leave policy was necessary.
Human Resources Manager Donna Robole responded that new hire benefits accrue paid sick time each month, but as part of a collective bargaining agreement they can’t use it until they’ve worked six months with the city.
“Therefore they’re eating into their vacation time,” Robole said.
Does it impact our contracts at all, Kozlowski also inquired.
Simply by calling it “COVID leave,” and not “sick leave” it would not impact the city’s collective bargaining agreements.
Kozlowksi asked about the COVID-leave policy’s financial impacts .
City finance director Sharon Provos responded that the policy will only have a small impact on the budget.
“It’s just coming out of a different bucket, really the current impact is negligent,” Provos said.
This is eligible for American Rescue Plan Act funds as well, if that’s the bucket the city would like to use to pay for the policy, she added.
City mask requirement
The city council also passed a mask resolution on a 5-0 vote to require masks for city staff members working inside city
“Everybody on this end is not modeling this very well,” McCarty said while proposing the requirement.
Many city staff members attending the council meeting were maskless while all five city councilors were sporting face coverings at the dais.
The resolution is similar to the mask requirement the city was in place from March of 2020 to June of 2021. McCarty requested the resolution to be enacted for 30 days to mitigate the current COVID surge.
“We believe a lot of those spikes go up and go down, and we’re on the other side, implementation on this Monday, and if the omicron spike is going down then we would suspend this,” McCarty said. “We thought this was a prudent approach for the short term.”
City Councilor Dave Junker asked how this would be enforced.
McCarty said he would prefer to talk to employees about the issue rather than enacting punishments as concerns from staff members emerge.
Referring to the current spike, City Councilor Larry Odebrecht said, “This is everyone-gets-COVID month. This is a no-brainer to me.”
Stillwater became the first Donate Life city in the nation last year.
The designation means the community is committed the life-saving measure of organ, eye, and tissue donation
“Organ recipients are immunocompromised by definition, this strikes me as good, intelligent, policy,” Odebrecht said. “I trust our staff will be reasonable with this.”
When Odebrecht made a resolution to enact the policy he added to the resolution: “With an allowance for the city administrator to back (the mask requirement) down as he sees fit.”
