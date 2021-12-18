THE GAZETTE
On Dec. 7, The Stillwater City Council tabled a decision that would deny the planning commission’s approval of allowing Stillwater Towing to move into a new location.
Stillwater Towing purchased the property at 1749 Greeley St. S. planning to move its business operations including outside storage for an impound lot, to this site, according to a memo from city planner Abbi Whitman. The plan calls for site alterations that include tree and vegetation removal and driveway, parking and storage yard reconstruction and expansion.
On Oct. 27, the Planning Commission held a public hearing regarding this request and approved it in a 6-1 vote with planning commissioner Larry Odebrecht (who is also a city councilor) voting no.
Neighbors of the proposed lot sent emails in opposition, attended the planning commission meeting to speak out against it and the neighbors appealed the planning commission’s decision to the City Council. Their testimony centered the impact the development would have on natural resources.
After hearing hours of testimony from the neighbors at the council’s meeting on Dec. 7, along with a response from the owner of Stillwater Towing, and his attorney, the council voted to table the decision until the council’s meeting in January. Councilors requested staff research what impact the decision will have on other businesses in the zoning district.
