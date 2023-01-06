The first Stillwater City Council meeting of the year was held on Jan. 3 and covered a variety of topics. 

City Administrator Joe Kohlmann presented potential agenda items for the 2023 State Legislative Session, which also convened Jan. 3. The potential items included work on Lumberjack Landing, Bridgeview Park and Lowell Park Pavillion which would cost around $12.5 million. The proposed agenda notes that “The City anticipates asking for the full amount of park improvements in the state bonding bill.”

