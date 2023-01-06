The first Stillwater City Council meeting of the year was held on Jan. 3 and covered a variety of topics.
City Administrator Joe Kohlmann presented potential agenda items for the 2023 State Legislative Session, which also convened Jan. 3. The potential items included work on Lumberjack Landing, Bridgeview Park and Lowell Park Pavillion which would cost around $12.5 million. The proposed agenda notes that “The City anticipates asking for the full amount of park improvements in the state bonding bill.”
Kohlmann added that staff is proposing to add the recreation center expansion to be funded by non-city affiliated fundraising.
Also included in the proposal is the downtown street lighting project, which would cost $3.6 million.
Mayor Kozlowski noted that the city should move forward with considering both a local option sales tax and the bonding bill at the recommendation of their lobbyists.
“We all know we need help. I don’t think there’s anything on the list that’s not a project that’s on our radar, that we know we have to fund on some level whether it’s locally, or through bonding dollars, or sales tax,” he said.
A resolution regarding the local option sales tax will be brought to the Jan. 17 meeting, but it is likely that no formal decision will be made until sometime next year.
Other Business:
MnDOT has requested that the cities of Stillwater and Oak Park Heights change by proposing to turn back the south frontage road west of North western Avenue to Oak Park Heights. Oak Park Heights has already discussed and agreed to the matter. Before making a decision, the council wants to see if the change would affect the amount of local government aid the city receives.
In the staff reports, Police Chief Brian Mueller acknowledged all officers who assisted with the search for George Musser over the Christmas holiday weekend. He noted the excellent police work they did and support they gave to the family.
Councilmembers Mike Polehna and Ryan Collins, and Mayor Ted Kozlowski were all sworn into the city council.
Polehna has served on the city council for 19 years, and was additionally designated vice Mayor by the council later in the meeting.
“It’s just a pleasure working with everybody. The improvements we’ve done, the staff we have, the other council members. It’s actually a fun job to work with them,” Polehna said. “It’s always great to do wonderful things for the city of Stillwater.”
Collins was reelected to the council last fall after running unopposed.
“It’s an absolute honor to be a part of this and I think we’ve done a lot of really good things in the last four years,” he said.
Mayor Kozlowski was reelected for his third term. He praised the work that the staff and council have done while he has been on the council.
“Everybody has their strengths that they bring to the table, everybody’s got a unique set of skills that help make this city what it is today and what it will continue to be,” he said.
He also thanked the community for their support.
“The people that live in this town are so engaged, it really does make our job easier, I think. Because they let us know when we screw up, but they’re also not afraid to let us know when we’re doing the right things as well,” he said.
