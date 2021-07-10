At its meeting on July 6, the Stillwater City Council approved a first reading of an ordinance that allows for owners of national historic structures to pursue some commercial uses. The passage paves the way for 626 4th Street North, LLC, to purchase the William Sauntry mansion, 626 Fourth St. N. and convert it into a commercial real estate office.
The house currently serves as a Bed and Breakfast.
The purpose of this variance is for structures on the National Registry a way to make money in order to fund maintenance required, City Planner Abbi Jo Whitman said.
“We are finding these larger homes are not sustainable as single family residences,” Whitman said.
There are 12 structures eligible for this variance — and one of them is the historic lift bridge — which is unlikely to make money as a commercial real estate office.
The proposed ordinance was brought to both the planning commission, and the city’s heritage preservation commission, and both groups were in favor of the ordinance.
Whitman said the most important requirement for operating with the variance is that the structure remain on the national historic registry.
The four councilors in attendance all voiced support.
“I think this is exciting for us,” City Councilor Dave Junker said. “(The current owners) have done an unbelievable job of keeping that house impeccable.”
Mayor Ted Kozlowski noted that the city passed a bed and breakfast ordinance to allow historic residences to operate in residentially zoned areas as a way to keep the integrity of the homes.
Kozlowski noted that many of the larger homes were getting split into apartment buildings, and that B and B ordinance found a way to fund the home and maintenance. The new ordinance will do the same.
“This is a very nice adaptive use,” Kozlowski said. “It’s a very, very cool house.”
History of the mansion
In 1902, lumber baron William Sauntry built the lavish home on Stillwater’s North Hill. Sauntry wanted to entertain in fanciful style, according to a 2017 Stillwater Gazette article when the house hit the market for $1.6 million.
Inspired by the 14th-century Moorish palace of Spain, Sauntry’s “Alhambra” was designed by Chicago architects with extravagance in mind. The entertainment pavilion included an indoor marble pool, bowling alley and, most spectacularly, a ballroom with gold plasterwork and stained glass mimicking the famous Moorish palace. Once linking the main home and the ballroom, guests crossed a covered skyway and walked down a double stairwell.
After Sauntry’s death in 1914, the corridor connecting the Sauntry’s home and recreation hall were torn down and the property was subdivided in two.
In 1920, the Moorish plasterwork was covered and the building was converted into a three-unit apartment.
Judi and Marty Nora purchased the property in 1999.
Working with Doug Henning of Henning Church and Historical Restoration, the Noras worked to turn the three-units into one functioning home for their three children.
Using photographs from the county and state historical society and any architecture features they could find remaining in the house, the Noras restored what they could, repurposed the rest.
In other city business
The City Council agreed 4-0 to waive a $500 base fee for an Opera on the River event concert on Aug. 7. An Opera on the River event organizer also told the council that the group cancelled its performing arts fair on Aug. 6 so it will be a one-day concert.
The City Council voted 4-0 to deny a variance at 223 Main St. S. that would have allowed for development on the fourth story of the building for a possible entertainment space. The city’s current overlay district only allows for three stories and a 37 foot maximum height 626 4th Street N.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.