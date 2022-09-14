After the Stillwater City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, September 6, it is now illegal to jump off of the Historic Lift Bridge in Stillwater. Jumping from any bridge or overpass within city limits into any body of water, including the Lift Bridge, can now result in a $300 fine. What happens if you jump off the bridge on the Wisconsin side is still an open question.
The council voted 5-0 at Tuesday’s meeting to approve a lengthy consent agenda, which included the second reading of the Bridge Jumping Ordinance, and also included two ordinances regulating the sale and production of CBD products in the city.
One of those ordinances was related to zoning. That ordinance defines CBD exclusive retail stores as those that “derive more than 50% of their gross revenue sales from CBD products.” The ordinance also lays out a distinction between intoxicating and non-intoxicating products. Non-intoxicating products would include, as City Attorney Kori Land noted in the council’s August 16 meeting, things like lotions and oils, anything not meant for consumption. According to the ordinance, “intoxicating products means the products that have more than a trace amount of TCH and produce intoxicating effects and may include but are not limited to products made with Delta 8, 9 and 10.”
Land also noted, in that earlier meeting, that, once the ordinance is passed, no businesses other than those that are licensed CBD exclusive retail stores could sell intoxicating CBD products.
The ordinance will only allow CBD exclusive retail in the Business Park district, on the south side of town, with distance requirements from schools. The two stores downtown that already sell those products, should they become licensed, would be able to stay in their current location as legal-nonconforming entities, provided they do not expand.
The other ordinance sets out rules for licensing CBD exclusive establishments. In the August 16 meeting, Land compared the new requirements to those that regulate liquor stores, which require similar licensing. Among other things, the ordinance requires that licensed establishments not admit anyone under 21, that persons under 21 cannot sell product, there is no sampling of product allowed and no internet sales, deliveries or mobile-unit sales.
Licenses, for the time being, are being limited to just two for all of Stillwater.
The ordinance regulating jumping from bridges or other structures, was also discussed at length at the August 16 meeting, during its first reading. City Attorney Land noted that the ordinance was originally intended to address people jumping from the Lift Bridge specifically, but it made sense to apply it to any bridge that crosses a waterway. She noted also that, while the city does not have jurisdiction over the water, they do have jurisdiction over structures that extend over the water.
The ordinance would make jumping from bridges a petty misdemeanor, carrying a fine of up to $300.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the council also took up a resolution to establish a fee schedule for CBD exclusive establishments. The resolution sets a licensing fee, similar to what is charged for liquor licenses, at $4,000, and a $500 fee for any violations, such as selling product with THC levels above the allowable limit, or selling to minors. The resolution passed 5-0.
