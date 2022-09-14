Lift Bridge

The Lift Bridge in Stillwater, which you can no longer jump off of legally. (Gazette file photo.)

After the Stillwater City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, September 6, it is now illegal to jump off of the Historic Lift Bridge in Stillwater. Jumping from any bridge or overpass within city limits into any body of water, including the Lift Bridge, can now result in a $300 fine. What happens if you jump off the bridge on the Wisconsin side is still an open question.

The council voted 5-0 at Tuesday’s meeting to approve a lengthy consent agenda, which included the second reading of the Bridge Jumping Ordinance, and also included two ordinances regulating the sale and production of CBD products in the city.

