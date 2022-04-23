At the April 19 Stillwater City Council meeting, there was a lively debate among the councilors on skateboarding downtown and whether or not a new skate park is needed in the city altogether.
Nicole Hause, a Stillwater native, and present-day professional skateboarder, spoke to the council about the issue.
“As a sport, skateboarding continues to grow in popularity,” Hause said. “There are many benefits that come with this sport. It is free for both youth and adults, and it promotes a healthy activity, regardless of a person’s age, race or gender.”
Hause works with the Tony Hawk Foundation, an organization that empowers communities to develop skateparks in low-income communities to help keep kids healthy and safe.
Hause explained the existing skate park at Stillwater is outdated, and is not ideal due to it having an asphalt base. That park is on Curve Crest Boulevard near the St. Croix Valley Recreation center
These factors have led to more skateboarders drifting to different parts of Stillwater and skateboarding in spots that conflict with the public.
A few of the City Council members were opposed to having skateboarders in the downtown area, but there was a unanimous vote to partner with Hause. The next steps will be to have conversations with the Stillwater Parks and Recreation Commission to explore new locations and figure out costs, which may could lead to a bigger project.
The Stillwater City Council also discussed the following items at its April 19 meeting:
Street project
The bid opening for the 2022 Street Improvement Project was Thursday, April 14. The city received four bids with the lowest bid in the amount of about $2.2 million submitted by Miller Excavating, of Baytown Township. The lowest bid is still within the budget allocated for the 2022 Street Improvement Project. The majority of the costs were comprised of asphalt and trucking costs.
The 2021 Sidewalk Rehabilitation Project was combined with the 2022 Street Improvement Project, so costs shown will reflect both projects. The 2022 Street Improvement Project passed with five votes.
Police contract
The city’s 2021-2025 Strategic Plan includes an action item within the Organizational Excellence theme to address Public Safety staffing needs. To implement that item, the City Council included $40,000 in the adopted 2022 budget to engage a consultant to conduct a Police Department Staffing Analysis for the city.
The city received ten proposals and interviewed a number of firms. The committee elected Larry Dunn to conduct the analysis for the city of Stillwater.
There was a $5,000 add-on to the total cost, but when combined with the fire department proposal it was still under the budget for both. The proposal and contract was approved with a vote of 5-0.
Variance appeal
Patrick Kelly, appealed to re-consider a variance to the rear yard setback that would allow the property to split into two lots at 516 Myrtle St., Stillwater. Kelly argued that the property is the oldest school building in the city of Stillwater, therefore, it is a historical site.
Kelly said that by dividing the property and changing the address from 516 Myrtle St. to its new address, the city would be interfering with an important part of history. He also said that splitting the two properties would lead to an increase of public parking on the streets.
The council denied this appeal. Councilors s that although the property is a historical building, changing the address would not affect the actual physical building.
