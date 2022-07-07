City Council member Larry Odebrecht elected to League of Minnesota Cities Board of Directors
The League of Minnesota Cities elected several new members and officers to the organization’s Board of Directors at its Annual Conference Business Meeting, held June 23 in Duluth. The Board of Directors is responsible for leading the statewide organization in a way that is strategic, responsible, and representative of the interests of all member cities in the state.
Elected to serve full three-year terms:
•Wendy Berry, council member, City of West St. Paul.
•Phil Kern, administrator, City of Delano.
•Audrey Nelsen, council member, City Wilmar.
•Larry Odebrecht, council member, City of Stillwater
Officers for 2022-2023:
•President: Ron Johnson, council member, City of Bemidji.
•1st Vice President: Jenny Max, administrator, City of Nisswa.
•2nd Vice President: Justin Miller, administrator, City of Lakeville.
A complete list of new and returning Board members and officers can be found at lmc.org/board.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action.
The League serves its more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services.
