The Stillwater City Council ended its COVID-19 local emergency at its last meeting on July 20.
The resolution was made through the council’s consent agenda. Both councilor Larry Odebrecht and Mayor Ted Kozlowski noted that it was odd the resolution was placed in the consent agenda.
It was a big discussion when the council declared the local emergency on March 17, 2020 — about one week after former President Donald Trump and Gov. Tim Walz declared a national and state emergency — but there was little fanfare noting a winding down of the pandemic. The issue wouldn’t have even been discussed had Odebrecht and Kozlowksi not taken note of it before passing the consent agenda.
