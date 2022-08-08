At their July 26 meeting, Stillwater City Council worked to fine-tune the details of the city’s proposed CBD ordinance, with members further discussing the topics of licensing regulations and zoning.
“We are going to limit all THC sales and products to exclusive CBD stores and then we will license the exclusive CBD stores and limit the licenses to two,” said Kori Land, Stillwater City Attorney. “The city of Stillwater will have a total of two intoxicating CBD stores.”
CBD exclusive retail stores are defined in the ordinance as those that derive more than 50% of their gross revenue sales from CBD products. CBD stores are also broken down into 2 types which are those that sell intoxicating CBD products (products that include THC) and those that sell non-intoxicating CBD products.
Licensing regulations will be similar to other licenses of its type (ie. tobacco, liquor) requiring an application, fee, background check, a process for approval, and suspension or revocation. It may also include prohibiting anyone under 21 from entering and checking ID’s.
On July 1, a new state law took effect in Minnesota legalizing THC edibles. Each product can have no more than 5 mg of THC per serving and have no more than 50 mg of THC per package, catching many communities in Minnesota off-guard. Stillwater already had a moratorium in place which held in place the number of locations allowed to sell such products, and discussions of a city ordinance to regulate the sale of THC were already underway.
“We may put distance requirements for the CBD stores so that they are away from schools and daycares,” said Land. “We will also make sure the two stores aren’t right next to each other..”
Mayor Ted Kozlowski mentioned that at this moment, these ideas are placeholders to keep everything safe and orderly. “In a few years, we can tweak and adjust if needed,” said Kozlowski.
Council also explored possible locations for a new skate park. Back in spring, at the April 19 City Council meeting, Nicole Hause, a Stillwater native and professional skateboarder, gave a detailed presentation about how Stillwater needs a new skate park. Hause highlighted key details including how the current skate park is outdated and that skaters are drifting to parts of the city that conflict with the public.
“The direction we got (from Hause) was to look for possible locations in the city to place the park,” said Shawn Sanders, City Engineer and Director of Public Works, when he addressed the council during last Tuesday’s meeting. “I searched around Stillwater for sites that were easily accessible, visible and centrally located.”
The recommended size for the location is 10,000 square feet for every 25,000 residents. Sanders had a total of 14 sites picked out. On July 7, he met with Hause to share his sites and gain her input.
“In my discussions with Nicole, she pinpointed three sights she really liked including Northland Park, Benson Park. and Shoddy Mill Site.
“I didn’t think Shoddy Mill had a chance but she really liked it,” said Sanders. “There’s a hill on the southwest corner of the park that she thought would be a great feature to be included in a skate park.”
Originally, the location was built as part of the MnDOT St. Croix River Crossing Project. There is only 5,000 to 6,000 square feet available. The downside of the location is that there is no onsite parking so all visitors would have to park on the street. This location is also susceptible to flooding anytime of the year.
“I think it’s more compelling to the community if the skate park location is right on the spot of the river,” said Mayor Kozlowski. “It’s far away from neighbors and people, as well as on the trail in a pretty location. It’s a smaller footprint but I don’t think we need a huge skate park right away.”
