At their July 26 meeting, Stillwater City Council worked to fine-tune the details of the city’s proposed CBD ordinance, with members further discussing the topics of licensing regulations and zoning.

“We are going to limit all THC sales and products to exclusive CBD stores and then we will license the exclusive CBD stores and limit the licenses to two,” said Kori Land, Stillwater City Attorney. “The city of Stillwater will have a total of two intoxicating CBD stores.”

