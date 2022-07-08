When THC edibles became legal in Minnesota last Friday, it caught a lot of people by surprise, including many of the state lawmakers who signed off on the bill. Under the new law, which took effect July 1, CBD products cannot be sold to anyone under 21. Each product can have no more than 5 mg of THC per serving and have no more than 50 mg of THC per package.
The Stillwater City Council took up the question of whether and how to regulate CBD products and production at their July 5 meeting.
“We were already preparing for this. We just didn’t know the legislature would force our hand right now,” said City Attorney Kori Land, who had brought up the issue of regulation at the Council’s June 21 meeting. “Stillwater is carefully and thoughtfully thinking about how they want to regulate or zone marijuana related uses so there is currently a clause on having these businesses open up in town.”
Under the new Minnesota law, there are packaging and labeling requirements so the packaging cannot be kid-friendly or look like a product sold to kids or look like an existing food product. The packaging must be child-resistant and tamper-evident.
“I know we can’t keep moratoriums forever,” said Mayor Ted Kozlowski. “I feel like Minnesota is going to legalize weed eventually. My main concern is what I saw from my experience in Colorado where the stores on Main Street looked messy for a couple of years when this was first initiated in Colorado.”
Since the city of Stillwater does not yet have any ordinances regulating cannabis uses, the Council will continue discussions regarding certain zoning regulations to appropriately place these types of uses with public health, safety, and welfare performance standards.
Per the discussion that took place among the Mayor and City Council Members, it appears city will limit the number of CBD shops to two, most likely by requiring a license to sell the product and severely limiting the number of licenses available.
Under the proposed ordinance, Stillwater’s two existing CBD shops would be able to remain open, and remain in their current locations, but future shops, should one of the two existing shops close down, would not be able to open in the downtown business district.
“I don’t want Stillwater to become weed city if weed is legalized,” said Kozlowski, who was concerned that, with the new state law the city might see an explosion of new businesses that, as has happened in other communities, shut down soon after, leaving empty storefronts in their wake. “I think zoning would help with this issue. I’d also like to know how surrounding cities are going to approach this.
The ordinance will now go before the city’s planning commission.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.