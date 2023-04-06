St. Croix Chocolate Company owners Robyn Dochterman and Deidre Pope are always extremely busy in March making and selling their award-winning chocolates for spring and Easter. This year they added a new altruistic partnership with Alight, which prepares, trains and supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugee families resettling in the Twin Cities as part of their work around the world.

On March 18, 25 and 26, a refugee family and their Alight sponsors will come to the chocolate shop in Marine on St. Croix for a springtime chocolate workshop that is intended to help the Ukrainian family and their sponsors bond and enjoy a fun and safe opportunity together. The families develop extremely close relationships with their sponsors, who are enormously helpful with day-to-day needs, like grocery shopping, doctor’s appointments and much more.

