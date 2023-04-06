St. Croix Chocolate Company owners Robyn Dochterman and Deidre Pope are always extremely busy in March making and selling their award-winning chocolates for spring and Easter. This year they added a new altruistic partnership with Alight, which prepares, trains and supports sponsors for Ukrainian refugee families resettling in the Twin Cities as part of their work around the world.
On March 18, 25 and 26, a refugee family and their Alight sponsors will come to the chocolate shop in Marine on St. Croix for a springtime chocolate workshop that is intended to help the Ukrainian family and their sponsors bond and enjoy a fun and safe opportunity together. The families develop extremely close relationships with their sponsors, who are enormously helpful with day-to-day needs, like grocery shopping, doctor’s appointments and much more.
“This is a tremendous opportunity for us to open our hearts and share the richness and uniqueness of what we do,” Dochterman said. The guests will be in the chocolate kitchen to learn about the chocolate making process with chocolatier Dochterman, to make and decorate chocolate eggs they will take home with them.“
On March 25, there will be up to eight participants in the workshop with a translator as part of the group.
Alight, formerly known as American Refugee Committee was established in 1978 and provides health care, clean water, shelter, protection and economic opportunities to more than 3.5 million people in over 20 countries each year. Alight believes in the incredible creativity, potential and ingenuity of the displaced and works to shine a light on their humanity, the tremendous amount of good that’s already happening and the possibilities to do more.
This year, Alight is supporting those displaced by the largest humanitarian crisis since World War II. An estimated 14 million Ukrainians – most of them women, children and the elderly – have fled their homes since Russia invaded Ukraine one year ago. Most have found safety and support in European countries. Through the Uniting for Ukraine program, the United States joins European countries in offering a safe haven for thousands of Ukrainians. For a Ukrainian family to come to the United States, they must first have a sponsor in the U.S. who agrees to support them and help them get on their feet during their stay. Alight is working to pair amazing welcome groups with Ukrainian families arriving in the U.S. Learn more at wearealight.org.
