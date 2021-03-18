The Stillwater City Council on March 15 postponed a discussion about allowing variances to a developer aiming to build a four-story apartment building at 200 Chestnut St.
The building is in the Historic Height Overlay District, and it exceeds the maximum allowable three stories and 37-foot height in the HOD.
The developer is also seeking a variance to allow for the project being shy of the required parking spaces.
The developer appears to have the votes from council to be given the variance for allowable height limit, but the council took issue with the development’s lack of parking. The developer asked to postpone the appeal to see if they could come up with a solution to the parking problem.
The council’s next meeting is on April 6.
