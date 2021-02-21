February is Black History month. During this time, many of Minnesota’s best known Black citizens were honored and praised with articles and feature stories.
Some of the earliest known black Minnesotan’s were George Bongo, Robert T. Hickman, and Minnesota’s first Black State Representative, John F. Wheaton. One community that was left out, as it has been for years, is the Black community in Stillwater.
Stillwater was the leading city during the pre-territorial days of Minnesota. It was once thought that Stillwater would become the “Chicago of the Northwest.” By 1850, Stillwater’s population was listed at 620 people, including one “Colored” person. Ten years later, the 1860 Federal census showed that Stillwater was becoming a “boom” town. The total population was more than 2,600 people, with four “Colored,” and four “Indians.”
With the onset of the Civil War, many Stillwater residents took up arms to fight the Confederacy. After the successful defense of the Union, the Minnesota troops headed home, and following behind, were many free slaves.
One of these newly freed slaves would come to Stillwater, and become one of the most respected businessmen in the city during the 19th
century. His name was Charles Jackson.
Jackson told his early life story to a reporter from the “Stillwater Gazette” on March 5, 1886. In the interview, he said he and the other slaves did not really know what was going on.
In October 1864, a part of Gen. Sherman’s army heading toward Atlanta stopped by the plantation where Jackson lived. He and the others joined with army, they later learned that it was the 101st Indiana, and headed to Atlanta. He stayed in Atlanta while recovering from sickness, but when he recovered Jackson caught up with the regiment and marched with the troops as they arrived victorious into Washington D.C.
While in Washington, Jackson tagged along with the second Minnesota Regiment, and came back to Minnesota with them. He found a job in St. Paul, but after not being paid in four months he walked to Stillwater with only a dime in his pocket. Albert Lowell gave Jackson a job at the Sawyer House, and his days in Stillwater began.
Jackson later set out on his own as a barber, and settled into the Stillwater business scene.
He was a very popular barber with many of the influential white businessmen as his clients. His store was downtown, he owned a home on Willard Street, and later on, he moved to Churchill Street.
When Charles Jackson died in 1903 all barbershops in the city were closed in his honor. His wife, and family, later moved to St. Paul’s Rondo neighborhood.
Jackson’s daughter, Mattie Rhodes later said that their move to St. Paul was difficult for the family.
“It sounds foolish,” Rhodes said, “but it was hard to get accustomed to so many colored people. In Stillwater, there was nobody but white people. I had no colored companions, only my sisters. We knew we were of a different color, but we did not think about it. Then in St. Paul, I had to make myself understand how I was different. It was kind of hard. But after a year or so, I adjusted.”
Charles’ son, Claude, moved to St. Paul with the family, but would come back to Stillwater nearly every Sunday and help as the choir director at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
Claude also broke down barriers to African-Americans in Minnesota as he was one of the first blacks to pass the bar exam in Minnesota during the early part of the 20th century.
