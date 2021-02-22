The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce is coming full circle on an effort started in February 2020, at the Chamber’s annual Gala Community Award Celebration.
With the Gala theme of “Celebrating the USO,” one of the highlights was recognizing the local Army National Guard 34th Military Police Company that evening, that were deployed in August of 2020 to Guantanamo Bay,Cuba.
The Pocket Flag Project was started at the Winter Gala. The Pocket Flag Project is a worldwide effort to ensure that active duty deployed and deploying soldiers know that their communities back home care about them, according to a press release from the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. The Pocket Flag Project was conceived in October 2001, when LuWanda Ford visited with fellow Boy Scout leaders who were veterans of the Vietnam and Gulf Wars. Both Scout leaders carried small, folded flags in their left shirt pockets and shared how important these flags were, and are, to them. Included with each flag is a card that says: “A flag for your pocket so you can always carry a little piece of home. We are praying for you and we are proud of you. Thank you for defending our country and our freedom.”
There is room on each card to include a personal message. As of December 2003, there were groups in all 50 states as well as Germany, Japan, and Cuba who were committed to this project.
As of November 2017, the Pocket Flag Project had distributed nearly 2.5 million flags.
In February 2021, the Chamber is finalizing their local effort by completing 160 pocket flags with notes that will be sent to our local 34th in March of 2021. Local businesses and community can participate in this effort by writing a personal note. A pocket flag project station is set up at the Chamber office, 333 N. Main St, #202, in downtown Stillwater.
“It is our pleasure to express our appreciation and deserved respect with this project, and to engage with the community in the process,” Robin Anthony, Chamber Executive Director said in the release.
“We look forward to welcoming home the 34 th , possibly as soon as early summer. The Chamber is planning to host a welcome home rally upon their return and will be looking for donations to supply each returning soldier with a “Local Goodies” bag to enjoy some local favorites after their yearlong deployment.
For more information about the pocket flag program, contact the Greater Stillwater Chamber at 651-439-4001 or email the chamber at info@greaterstillwaterchamber.com.
