The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce will host the Inaugural World Snow Sculpting Championship competition sanctioned by the Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glace based in Finland.
The chamber is seeking kids to design event buttons for guests purchase at the Inaugural World Snow Sculpting Championship event from Jan. 19-23, 2022, according to a press release from the chamber.
Teams from around the world will travel to Stillwater to create snow sculptures while competing for prize money and the title of the World Champion. This will be a judged event and will include social events, activities, ceremonies, the people’s choice award, and will be fun for the whole family.
Visit http://worldsnowsculptingstillwatermn.com/ to learn more, as well as follow us on Facebook @WorldSnowSculptingChampionship and on Instagram @worldsnowsculptingchamp to stay in the loop on updates and additional details regarding the event.
Submission Guidelines:
Children and teens (toddlers up to grade 12) are eligible to submit
Maximum of one entry/submission per person
Must be a resident of the Stillwater Area Public Schools district boundaries to enter
All submissions must be accompanied by a submission form (print or digital) that includes a 1-3 sentence description of the artwork:
Hard copy submissions must include a completed entry form attached with a paperclip and must be signed on the reverse side. Artwork, along with the submission form can be dropped off at the Chamber office, 333 Main St. N, Stillwater, MN 55082, during open hours 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through ThursdayDigital submissions entrants must fill out the digital submission form online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScjrOJViJL9TBBDevi-4eP8NMkU3pDKFwnK2pDRwiweSyjSCw/viewform.
Due date: Nov. 19
Design Guidelines:
Must be the original work of the person entering
Two dimensional designs can be completed by hand, digitally, or in any other two dimensional medium
Colors: Can be in color or black and white; Colored artwork should be able to be converted to black and white, and need to be easily reproducible online and/or on paper
Size: Keep scale in mind, as copies of the art will be printed out at 2 inches and should still be clear when reduced to that size
No larger than 8.5x11 inches for non-digital artwork and should be able to be digitally scanned Digital artwork must be provided in a jpg or png (png preferred) file format, 450 x 450 pixels
Content must be family friendly, and artwork should fit the themes of or be related to any of the following topics: World Snow Sculpting Championship, Stillwater/River Valley Area, Community/Togetherness Snow/Winter
