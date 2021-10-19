The Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with Stillwater, will bring the World Snow Sculpting Championship to the St. Croix Valley. It will to be held in Lowell Park on Jan. 19-23, 2022
This will be a collaborative effort with the city, businesses, non-profits, civic organizations, and schools to bring a world-class event to the Stillwater area, according to a press release from the chamber.0
This is a judged event and will include several social events and ceremonies for sponsors, teams, the public, and other dignitaries. This event will be sanctioned by the Finland based Association Internationale de Sculpture sur Neige et Glase (International Association of Snow and Ice Sculpture)
It starts with freshly made snow that is put into large 8 foot by 8 foot by 10-foot-tall forms; and then the fun begins with volunteers and sponsors, who will ‘actually’ get inside the large forms and stomp the snow to get it firm and ready for carving.
“This event will bring tens of thousands of people to Stillwater, Minnesota to view world-class snow sculpting, create local and international excitement, and provide an economic impact boast during the first quarter for our local businesses,” Executive Director of the Chamber Robin Anthony said. “We are hoping to make this a winter tradition.”
WSSC and their affiliate, Winter Fun USA, has been working with Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for the past 26 years to produce the United States National Snow Sculpting Championship. The 2020 event brought in more than 60,000 visitors.
“We are thrilled to have our city, the birthplace of Minnesota, host a worldwide event that is family friendly and provides an awesome experience,” Stillwater Mayor Ted Kozlowski said. “Our historic town of Stillwater has so much to offer, and we continue to make our state proud.
The Chamber is implementing a task force and is currently looking for volunteers, investors, and sponsorships.
For more information, or to be a sponsor, contact the Greater Stillwater Chamber of Commerce at info@greaterstillwaterchamber.com or 651-439-4001.
