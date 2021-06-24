During the graduation senior parade Carole Hamilton put out seven chairs out early in the shade by the Stillwater Methodist church.
When they came back to watch the parade of their favorite chairs were missing It was windy and they had blown down.
Later that night the family drove by the church and saw the chair by the church’s front door with a note in all caps stating: “I’m sorry to take the chair, I thought it’s ‘free.’ Thank you and God bless you.”
