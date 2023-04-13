In observance of National Safe Digging Month, CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to keep safety top-of-mind when planning for digging projects. Customers should call 811 in advance about projects that require digging, such as installing a garden, fence, pool or water sprinkler system.
Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injury or death, inconvenient service disruptions, and costly fines or repairs.
Making a free request before digging at www.811beforeyoudig.com or by calling 811 can help maintain the safety of everyone who digs, as well as the essential utility services in their communities.
Callers should contact 811 a few days prior to the start of their digging project to give surveyors enough time to reach the site and mark the area.
If a contractor is completing a project, it is recommended the homeowner ensure the area has been marked prior to the start of the project. The homeowner is advised to let the contractor know work cannot begin until the area has been marked. Either the homeowner or contractor should place a request online or call 811.
CenterPoint Energy encourages everyone to take the following steps when planning a digging project:
• Always contact 811 a few days before digging.
• Plan ahead. Make a free 811 request on Monday or Tuesday for work planned for an upcoming weekend.
• Confirm that all lines have been marked.
• Consider moving the location of your project if it is near utility line markings.
• If a contractor has been hired, confirm that the contractor has contacted 811. Don’t allow work to begin if the lines aren’t marked.
