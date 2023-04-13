In observance of National Safe Digging Month, CenterPoint Energy encourages customers to keep safety top-of-mind when planning for digging projects. Customers should call 811 in advance about projects that require digging, such as installing a garden, fence, pool or water sprinkler system.

Digging without knowing the approximate location of underground utilities can result in serious injury or death, inconvenient service disruptions, and costly fines or repairs.

