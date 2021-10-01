The Domacin wine bar was packed with friends and family members who came out from across the country to celebrate the 100th birthday of Stillwater resident Agnes “Mimi” Bynum on Sept. 26.
Bynum turned 100 years old on Sept. 27.
The key to making it to 100 years old is “good food, good friends and good wine,” she said.
Bynum usually enjoys a good glass of red wine — unless it’s really hot outside, then she’ll sip on a crisp white.
When asked what it was like to see the crowded room in honor of her, she responded “I didn’t know that I knew this many people.”
Bynum was born and raised in Marcellus, New York, a suburb of Syracuse. She met her husband who worked for Honeywell and he was transferred to Minnesota. He was then transferred to Florida where the family stayed for eight years, before coming back north and they lived in North Oaks before the family moved to Stillwater in 2002.
Bynum was a homemaker. She has four grandkids and two great grandkids.
Bynum had a brother who was 13 months older, and she was born to a twin brother in 1921, Bynum’s daughter Sue Lund said.
With Bynum’s love for wine it’s no surprise the family selected a wine bar to have her 100th birthday celebration. The family has celebrated a few of her birthdays in the former Stillwater Gazette building.
“We have been fans of this place forever,” Lund said. “So that’s why we had this here.”
Bynum’s granddaughter Katie Rosenquist said that another key to her grandmother’s longevity was an adherence to acquiring real food.
“Grocery shopping is her favorite hobby,” Rosenquist said. “She is a purist when it comes to food. The most processed thing she’s probably ever consumed is a cracker.
When grandma would watch the grandkids, they were often at the grocery store purchasing fresh produce
“That is where she thrived,” Rosenquist said.
The now centenarian would tell her grandkids they should taste a grape before buying the bunch.
“If she had her girlfriends over for lunch, she would make these beautiful salads and homemade popovers, and everyone got their own individual butter pat,” Rosenquist said. “She loves pure elegance.
Bynum’s other granddaughter Abby Foley said Mimi is the most positive upbeat person she knows.
“Anytime there’s an opportunity for fun, adventure, or a party, her eyes light up,” Foley said.
Bynum’s only son Jeff Bynum couldn’t pinpoint an example of his mother highlighting what make his mom great because there were cause there were so many things.
When he was growing up In Florida Jeff and Mimi spent a lot of time together going swimming and visiting the beach. In Minnesota, she was always up for fun activities with her kids — even when they skewed on the colder side.
“When I got up here from Florida I didn’t know how to play ice hockey so she’d take me down to the rink. I love her immensely,” Jeff said. “She’s the greatest mother I could have asked for.”
