On the evening of Jan. 16, a vehicle fell through the ice on the St. Croix River near Bayport, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page on Jan. 17.
The post states that all the occupants in the vehicle escaped before it sank to the bottom of the river.
WCSO encouraged residents to avoid driving the vehicle on the river as ice conditions have been poor and thickness varies greatly.
