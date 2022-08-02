May Lor Xiong (R) is seeking the Republican nomination for the US Representative seat for District 4. The following is her response to a questionnaire submitted to her, and her primary opponents, by The Gazette.
May Lor Xiong
May Lor Xiong
Age: 42
Family: 4 children: 2 boys and 2 girls
Occupation: Teacher, Real Estate Broker
Education: Master’s Degree in Educational Leadership
Previous elected, appointed or volunteer positions: (100-word limit)
I have volunteered in nursing homes, a mentor to students, served as a board member in various Hmong non-profit organizations, part of a search party searching for a missing teen in St Paul, a volunteer in non-partisan campaigns and republican campaigns.
Why should people vote for you? (150-word limit)
When I made the decision to run for congress, it was not one I made lightly. Since the day my family came to America, we believed in the values this nation offered: freedom, opportunity, handwork, faith and family. When I watched these values slip away over these past two years, I wanted to serve my community and country by bringing us back to those founding values. Every day, I am in communities talking with voters about the issues they care about I have a firm grasp of what kind of representative they want in Washington for the next two years. I am the candidate who can win in November. No other candidate has outworked my team in reaching the voters. And talking with voters ensures trust that I will fight for them.
Why would you be the best candidate to run in the general election?
Minnesota Congressional District Four is a diverse community. We have a wide spectrum of income, race, culture, and values. The common denominator among everyone is we have all struggled in this turbulent time in history. Local businesses shattered and government-picked the winners and losers; crime skyrocketed in the district, weak leadership did little to curb it; failed policies out of Washington led to rising cost of food and energy. People are frustrated; they are looking for leaders who will fight for their American Dreams. My campaign is working hard to share with the voters that there is another way.
What is one issue you believe is important to your party for the state?
There are so many issues right now impacting everyone’s lives. Crime, skyrocketing cost of energy and food, the drug epidemic, border security, weak foreign policy, education, woke values to name a few it becomes nearly impossible to pick just one. The culture of crime that is on the rise in our communities needs to come to an end. We need to ensure our law enforcement have the tools they need to keep our homes, schools and businesses safe. We need to restore respect for the rule of law, or we will never get back to pre-2020 economic growth and opportunity.
