The Phipps Children’s Theater presents a sassy new take on the classic story of Camelot in this new production opening on Oct. 15 in the John H. Potter Theater.
In this twist on the legend of Camelot, young Ruth dreams of being a Knight of the Round Table, but King Arthur, Guinevere, and Lancelot laugh at her when she tries to demonstrate her valor. Humiliated, she sets off to form her own queendom. A cast of 20 kids create all the fantastical characters of this comedy adventure including, of Caroline Beavers, Stillwater, Lydia Bennett, of Hudson, Ellie Bower, of Somerset, Wisconsin), Ted Christiansen, of Hudson, Samuel Christopher, of Hudson, George Cook, of Hudson, Alexis DeFlorin, of Hudson, Ethan Freeman, of Hudson, Laila Ford, of Hudson, Serenna Hartsock of Stillwater, Eliza Isaac, of Hudson,Owen Kirkpatrick, of Hudson, Hannah Larson, of Hudson, Luke Lauters , of Hudson, AJ Lentz, of Hudson, Klaudia Pepin of River Falls, Wisconsin, Libby Radecki, of Woodbury, Kira Sonnee of River Falls, Wisconsin, Sophia Warner, of Afton, and Nolynn Wheeler, of Woodbury.
If you go
What: Camelot & Camelittle Written by Stacey Lane Directed by Kivan Kirk
Where: The Phipps Center for the Arts 109 Locust St. Hudson, Wisconsin
When: Fridays, Oct. 15 and 22 at 7 p.m. Saturdays, Oct. 16 and 23 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sundays, Oct. 17 and 24 at 2 p.m.
Cost: Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for youth. Purchase online at ThePhipps.org or by calling 715.386.2305.
COVID protocols: Mask usage is required of cast and audience.
