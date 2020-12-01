A collaborative effort among 15 area governments to improve water quality and natural resources in the Lower St. Croix River Watershed will begin implementation following approval of the partnership’s comprehensive watershed management plan at the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources’ Oct. 28 meeting. The plan was developed as part of the state of Minnesota’s One Watershed, One Plan program. The vision and purpose of 1W1P is to align local water planning on major watershed boundaries with state strategies towards prioritized, targeted, and measurable implementation plans, according to the Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources.
“This partnership shows how conservation outcomes can be achieved when local governments from different geographic areas unite toward a common goal,” BWSR Executive Director John Jaschke said in the release. “We look forward to watching what’s next for this partnership as they move into the plan implementation phase.”
The watershed planning boundary includes portions of Washington county. Water resources are abundant in the area, including 127 lakes, 152,000 acres of wetlands and more than 1,000 miles of rivers, streams and ditches. Plan priorities include improving lake, stream, St. Croix River, and groundwater quality by providing cost-share for targeted cost-effective agricultural and urban projects, protecting and restoring uplands and wetlands and expanding technical assistance to landowners.
About the MBWSR
The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources is the state soil and water conservation agency, and it administers programs that prevent sediment and nutrients from entering our lakes, rivers, and streams; enhance fish and wildlife habitat; and protect wetlands. The 20-member board consists of representatives of local and state government agencies and citizens. BWSR’s mission is to improve and protect Minnesota’s water and soil resources by working in partnership with local organizations and private landowners.
