Wasp on milkweed

Great black wasp on swamp milkweed. (Photo courtesy of Angie Hong)

The summer before my senior year of college, I spent my days in a 10-by-10 tent at the UW-Madison Arboretum, surrounded by approximately 1,000 yellow-jacket wasps. I’d lie on my back, notebook in hand, and carefully tabulate the comings and goings of each and every wasp in the colony. Some collected grasshopper legs and morsels of meat for their sisters to eat. Others shuttled to and from piles of leaves and paper, gathering building materials for their hive. The youngest of the group stayed behind to care for the larvae and guard the entrance to their kingdom.

In early summer when the prairie was still green, the colony numbered less than 100 and we humans felt safe enough to work without gloves or face coverings. By the time the goldenrod began to bloom, however, the family had swelled to more than 1000 members and the wasps gathered and built at a feverish pace. Eventually, the air turned crisp and the workers began to stumble and fade. The only generation of males was born and died, new queens were appointed, and soon, only they remained alive to weather the winter and carry the family tree forward into a new year.

