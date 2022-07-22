On Friday, July 15, while the crowds were beginning to stream into downtown Stillwater for Lumberjack Days, around ten Andersen employees were framing in a house in Bayport, a couple blocks from the factory there. People from Andersen had been giving their time at the site all week and the basement and first floor were nearly done—that is, framed in with the plywood sheeting up.

Eliza Chlebeck, Senior Director of Communication and Community for the Andersen Corporation, was on-site Friday morning, lending a hand. “We have been supporting Habitat for 25 years, and have a long-standing relationship with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, and St. Croix Valley Habitat, which builds on the other side of the river,” Chlebeck said. “We build across the Twins Cities with Twin Cities Habitat, we also donate windows at no cost, so these windows are all donated by Andersen, and at a very steep discount for all windows across the Twin Cities. This year we’re excited that there’s a home right here in our back yard, the plant is a couple blocks that way. It’s great to be supporting additional housing in Bayport.”

