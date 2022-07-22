On Friday, July 15, while the crowds were beginning to stream into downtown Stillwater for Lumberjack Days, around ten Andersen employees were framing in a house in Bayport, a couple blocks from the factory there. People from Andersen had been giving their time at the site all week and the basement and first floor were nearly done—that is, framed in with the plywood sheeting up.
Eliza Chlebeck, Senior Director of Communication and Community for the Andersen Corporation, was on-site Friday morning, lending a hand. “We have been supporting Habitat for 25 years, and have a long-standing relationship with Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, and St. Croix Valley Habitat, which builds on the other side of the river,” Chlebeck said. “We build across the Twins Cities with Twin Cities Habitat, we also donate windows at no cost, so these windows are all donated by Andersen, and at a very steep discount for all windows across the Twin Cities. This year we’re excited that there’s a home right here in our back yard, the plant is a couple blocks that way. It’s great to be supporting additional housing in Bayport.”
The home, which will be a two-story house with a partially finished basement, is slated to be finished sometime in the fall. Though Andersen employees will certainly play a part in the construction of the home, the build is a group effort, relying on Habitat people, Andersen employees, and other volunteers to see completion. “We will be eighteen days at the Bayport site, and then other members of the community will be out as well,” Chlebek said.
Andersen has a pretty long history of engaging in such projects. In 2021, Andersen and the Andersen Corporate Foundation donated $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity International, in addition to its support for projects across the country, like the one in Bayport, in communities where Andersen employees live and work. Since 1995, the company has donated more than $7 million to Habitat affiliates through philanthropy, window and door donations and employee volunteerism.
Melissa Steiner, Site Supervisor, who works for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, was happy with what she’d seen so far. “We’re making good progress, by the end of the day today we should have all the interior walls up and the foundation liner in place,” she said. In a typical year Steiner oversees three Habitat projects, and the Bayport build is her second.
Working almost exclusively with volunteers means taking into account the varying skill-levels of the people she works with. Steiner pointed to a stacks of waiting scaffold sections. “When we set up the scaffolding and set up the sheeting for volunteers, it’s literally a step this far down (indicating about six inches) onto the scaffolding. It’s all done in a very volunteer-friendly manner, so anybody who has skills, or doesn’t have skills can come out,” she said.
In fact, introducing volunteers to new tools, and helping them develop new skills, is for her one of the perks of the job. “I always start the day by saying ‘Take a look in the trailer, see what tools we have, if you find anything that looks interesting, hey, bring it out.’ I can make up a job for just about anything in that trailer,” Steiner said. Perhaps her favorite tool right now is the palm-nailer, a pneumatic tool that fits in the palm of the user’s hand and is powered by an air compressor. It got so much use at the last job site that the job’s nickname became “The Palminator.”
Sean Koebele, Volunteer and Donor Engagement Manager for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, was also on-site. Koebele explained the process involved in finding a house through Habitat for Humanity. “Families begin by going online. We have an online tool where they can plug in their information and know right off the bat if they’re broadly qualified for the program, and then if they are then we’ll reach out and we’ll do some one-on-one coaching with our financial coaching. They’ll do some digging, what’s their income, what’s their job history, what’s their debt and that kind of stuff to make sure that they qualify for our low mortgage and can make those payments. And for some families that can be really quick, and they maybe don’t really require all that much coaching before they’re mortgage ready, and for other families they might require a year or more,” Koebele said.
Some homes, like the one in Bayport are new homes, while others are existing structures that have been bought and rehabbed. Both of those are defined as “Habitat-Developed.” Potential homeowners who work with Habitat for Humanity can also look for existing homes on the market. For the current year, Koebele estimates, Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity will have 55 Habitat-Developed properties, 35 of which are brand new builds.
Homeowner assistance, Koebele said, doesn’t end with helping to purchase a house. “We do have post-purchase support,” he said. “Every family is different and we really want to treat it like—once they purchase it, it’s theirs, at the same time we want to be there, if something does go wrong, they need some kind of repair we do have people on staff that they’re connected with that they can call and get advice.”
Historically, homeowners who worked with Habitat for Humanity to purchase Habitat-Developed properties were required to contribute “sweat equity” to the project, by helping to build or rehab the home, though that changed a little bit in the past few years. “It’s a little bit in transition or in flux right now,” Koebele said. “Over the course of the pandemic we have not required them to come out on site. For lots of reasons. Primarily being safety for them and their families. Also, many of our homebuyers are frontline workers. We just couldn’t justify making them come on-site. We haven’t really gotten to the point where we’ve fully gotten that back yet. Hopefully we’re getting to a better place with the pandemic and that can change soon.”
The house in Bayport does not currently have a family lined up. Steiner and Koebele are confident that the project will be done and ready for the new owners, whoever they are, by the fall. But, Steiner said, “It all depends on if I can get volunteers. We’re in a build season right now, so five days a week, with full volunteers we can get a lot finished in that time.”
To learn more about volunteer opportunities with Habitat for Humanity, whether at the Bayport site or elsewhere, visit Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity’s website at https://tchabitat.volunteerhub.com/.
