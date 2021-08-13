Three Stillwater sisters are opening a new chapter in Stillwater by launching a nonprofit that aims to improve childhood literacy and kids’ access to books.
Bridge to Books utilizes Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which has now gifted 120 million books to kids around the globe since Parton founded the program in her home state of Tennessee in 1995.
“When a child receives something in the mailbox that has their name on it, that is just for them, that is theirs—that means something,” said Laurann Kirschner, one of the sisters at Bridge to Books and its executive director.
The Imagination Library relies on local nonprofits such as Bridge to Books to raise money locally, thereby ensuring that the books remain free to the kids who enroll in the program. The local programs are expected to cover $2.10 per book, with the remaining costs — of the books and their distribution by mail — covered by the Imagination Library.
Kirschner and her sisters Katie Bang and Nickie Ferguson spent March through May this year raising $50,000. The initial goal was $25,000 or enough to cover 12 books per year for 1,000 kids. Already, they have 348 kids enrolled since starting the sign-ups in July and the three said they’re looking at a launch party Aug. 22 as the big enrollment push.
The emphasis of the Imagination Library and its supporting local organizations is on early childhood literacy, and the program is meant to spur interest in reading from a young age and to narrow disparities in literacy that generally fall along economic lines, Kirschner said.
The Literacy Project reports that for middle income households, the ratio of books to kids is 13 to one, but that in lower income neighborhoods that ratio is 300 kids for every one age-appropriate book.
“The disparities are huge,” Kirschner said. “What Bridge to Books aims to do—and the Imagination Library, too—is even that playing field and make sure that there aren’t any closed doors based on economic status or parents’ education level that would act as a gatekeeper to accessing that.”
Kirschner recounted a conversation she had recently with staff at Stillwater Area Public Schools’ early learning center.
“There is a relationship between higher reading proficiency scores and lower rates of kids on free and reduced lunch,” she said of what she learned. “And then the same is true vice-versa.”
“For a lot of families, (reading) isn’t going to be top of the list when they’re considering how they’re going to pay for groceries,” Bang added.
Bang noted the straight-to-doorstep delivery of the books is also an asset of the Imagination Library, especially for those who may not have reliable transportation.
For Ferguson, the inclusivity of the program is also important. The books in the Imagination Library are representative of so many people, she said, and “that’s really important at any age.”
Kirschner said that Bridge to Books doesn’t compete with local libraries, especially given the age restrictions with Imagination Library.
“I see the libraries’ mission and the Imagination Library’s mission as completely aligned; that either way, kids are going to get excited about reading,” she said, adding that the hope is also that once kids “graduate” out of the Imagination Library, that interest in reading will carry them to their local library for the rest of their lives.
Bridge to Books and the Imagination Library might be about putting books into the hands of kids, but they’re also about “that richer, home literacy environment” and strengthening connections between kids and their parents, Bang said.
“When that book comes in the mail, just the excitement from the kids that they’ve gotten this book directly to them, to their name, and their book is different from the book that their sibling is receiving, and how exciting that is for kids emotionally—and to ask their parent, ‘Let’s sit down and read this,’ that kind of rich connection is really neat,” she said.
A family connection is also what prompted the sisters to bring the Imagination Library to Stillwater in the first place.
Kirschner had recently moved back to Stillwater at the time that Bang’s two sons were born. Kirschner, who had already heard about the Imagination Library, had at the time assumed it was already operating in the area. But an attempt to enroll her nephews was unsuccessful—Minnesota had 40 active local nonprofits connected to the Library but none of these were serving the Stillwater area.“It’s been fun, on a personal level, to do this as sisters,” Kirschner said. “It’s been a really fun bright spot during this past year and half during the pandemic. Our roots run deep in Stillwater, and it feels great to give back to this community that has given us so much.”
Launch Party
Bridge to Books is hosting a launch party at Teddy Bear Park in Stillwater on Sunday, Aug. 22 from 3-5 p.m. The event is free to attend and will feature balloon art, ice cream and musical entertainment. The event is open to any-one, but enrollment in the Bridge to Books program is limited to kids under 5 years old and within the Stillwater school district lines. More information can be found online at www.bridgetobooks.com and on Facebook @BridgeToBooksStillwater.
