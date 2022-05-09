The Washington County Historical Society will host a talk by Textilis Conservation founder and director Jennifer Cruise at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley St.
The “1860s-1960s: Fashion & The Frontier” exhibit at the Heritage Center features Cruise’s work She will address topics such as what a textile conservator does, how to mount a costume, mannequin types, accessories and all the little touches that help bring a costume to life in an exhibit.
Cruise uses both her science background and her knowledge and appreciation of historic textiles and all fiber arts in her evaluation of items and in her treatment plans. She received a Bachelor of Science degree from St. Lawrence University, a Ph.D. from Duke University, and an MA in the Conservation of Historic Objects from the University of Lincoln, in the United Kingdom.
She has completed placements/internships at a number of sites, including the National Trust Textile Conservation Studio, in the UK, and Museum Textile Services, in the US. Textilis Conservation follows the codes of practice of the American Institute for Conservation, and of the U.K. Institute of Conservation.
The Washington County Heritage Center will be open at 6 p.m. for event attendees to experience the museum at a discounted rate prior to the event at 7 p.m.
The program will also be available virtually on Zoom. Visit wchsmn.org/events to register.
The program is free to the public. No reservations required. For questions, contact Washington County Heritage Center Site Manager Emily Krawczewski at emily.krawczewski@wchsmn.org or call 651-439-2298. The Washington County Heritage Center is open for visitors Tuesday-Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
