If you happened to drive through an office-industrial park on the south side of Oakdale last month, you may have noticed a woman lying on her stomach, army crawling across the lawn in front of the only building on the block with remotely interesting landscaping. Spoiler alert – it was me, and I was taking pictures of bees. Obviously.

When the Washington Conservation District moved to its current location eight years ago, it inherited a turf lawn, rock-bed foundation plantings, and a large asphalt driveway. The landscape aesthetic was dreadfully boring and out-of-step with the organization’s mission to protect land and water resources in Washington County.

