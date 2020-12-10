For the first time in its history the Lift Bridge will be lit up every night with decorative holiday lights that will shine brightly over the icy waters of St. Croix River until March.
The bridge decoration is the icing on the cake to get the city in a festive spirit.
Several local groups brainstormed ideas on how to promote Stillwater in the winter as the pandemic wreaked havoc with the economy, and one idea was promoting Stillwater by decorating downtown with holiday lights during winter months. Along with the bridge, downtown Stillwater will now be completely lit up during the long nights.
Some of the lights on display downtown are on sensors from dusk to dawn while others are on timers an LED light show on Chestnut Street as well as the Lift Bridge lights will light up from 5 to 10 p.m. nightly. The organizations finding ways to highlight the city were comprised of city of Stillwater, Greater Stillwater Area Chamber of Commerce, Discover Stillwater Convention & Visitor Bureau and local businesses.
Other winter experiences will be part of the Hometown for the Holidays program. The series of events will include carriage rides and carolers. Other outside experiences in the works are a fat tire rally, a downtown ice-skating rink, fire and ice hot air balloons and a mini ice castle that includes a maze.
The events — while still currently planned — are all subject to coronavirus restrictions set by federal and state mandates and may be cancelled because of those restrictions.
The organizations all plan to follow any guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as plans progress.
