May Township resident Mikayla Holmgren broke barriers in 2017 when she became the first woman with Down syndrome to compete in a Miss USA state pageant. Now she is aiming to clear another hurdle by becoming the first woman to be featured in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.
The 26-year-old sent an audition tape on Feb. 16 to SI. In the video, she said SI Swim is a champion for the diversity of beauty, and featuring her in it will further that cause.
“Now is the time to include someone like me,” Holmgren said in the tape.
Holmgren told The Gazette that including her in the magazine’s next swim edition would help her to inspire others to be stronger, more confident and would create a more inclusive world.
Those reasons are
similar as to why she competed in the Miss Minnesota USA beauty contest, and she plans on entering more pageants.
“I feel confident on the stage,” Holmgren said, “and I want to spread awareness around the world. I was competing in this pageant because I gained more
confidence, and to show others I can do this and learn new skills.”
While Holmgren didn’t win the Miss Minnesota USA crown, she did receive the Spirit of Miss USA award and the Director’s award.
“The spirit award was so touching because my good friend wrote this letter about me, and I was in tears that I got this award,” she said. “Then I got my Director’s Award. I worked so hard on my achievements and my goals and my path.”
Her ultimate aim in these pursuits is to inspire others.
“Go after your dreams and your goals,” Holmgren said. “Set your mind to it and just learn something new.”
The new skills she learned while competing in the state pageant were how to give interviews and how to walk in five-inch heels. She beams at the fact that she can now sport the tall shoes.
Holmgren has done other modeling work that was featured in campaigns by Sephora, Rosedale Mall and Sigma Beauty.
“I love to model because I am a role model to so many people …,” she said. “I (also) love to model because modeling is a passion of art.”
As for her latest modeling endeavor, Holmgren doesn’t know the likelihood she will be selected by SI, but she’s hopeful.
“I’ll have to wait and see,” she said. “It’s just waiting for an email or a text.”
Modeling is just one of Holmgren’s passions. Her other interests include dance as she choreographs her own routines and has danced competitively.
Besides dance, Holmgren also enjoys gymnastics and golf. She competed in both sports as part of the Special Olympics. She also enjoys drawing and painting.
In addition to all these undertakings, Holmgren plans on writing a book.
Mikayla Holmgren’s mother Sandi Holmgren is proud of what her daughter has accomplished so far.
“She’s a go-getter,” Sandi said.
Mikayla’s mother said parents may put limits on what their kids can do, but children will want to pursue their dreams anyway — and in Mikayla’s case Sandi had to allow her daughter to seek out those stretch goals.
“Then they achieve more than you can ever imagine,” Sandi said. “She’s one that doesn’t sit still long enough.”
Sandi and her daughter were approached about applying for the swimsuit edition a few weeks ago, and so far they’ve received nothing but positive support.
“We’re getting a lot of encouragement from other people that have applied to Sports Illustrated Swim,” Sandi said. “All of the community has reached out and said, ‘You go girl,’ because again you’re breaking a barrier that no one else has done.”
