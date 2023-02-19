If you are tired of winter, here’s something to do for a fun break: visit the Gabbert Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota. It will fill your eyes with an hour of knowledge and enjoyment.

I visited the center a few weeks ago. As I entered the lobby, there was a bald eagle in a cage with a damaged wing. What caught my attention was a 3-year-old girl that was standing there staring at it for 15 minutes. Or was the eagle staring at her? Both were enjoying each other’s company.

