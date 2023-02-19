If you are tired of winter, here’s something to do for a fun break: visit the Gabbert Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota. It will fill your eyes with an hour of knowledge and enjoyment.
I visited the center a few weeks ago. As I entered the lobby, there was a bald eagle in a cage with a damaged wing. What caught my attention was a 3-year-old girl that was standing there staring at it for 15 minutes. Or was the eagle staring at her? Both were enjoying each other’s company.
Where else can you see bald eagles on the mend from lead poisoning or a broken wing? At the Gabbert Raptor Center, visitors can also see large great horned owls, tiny 1-pound screech owls, barred owls, red-tailed hawks, peregrine falcons, and merlins up close.
Did you know the definition of a raptor? It is a bird that catches its food with its feet and eats meat.
Here’s something else you might not know. You know humans can have artificial limbs. The raptor center saves the feathers from birds that die at the center. If they get a bird that is missing feathers and cannot fly, they glue a replacement feather into the socket on the bird’s wing. It has to be the correct feather – i.e. fourth feather on the right wing. Then, the bird will once again be able to fly until the molting season, when it will grow a new feather.
One more little fact: peregrine falcons, which nest on our Xcel smoke stack, can dive for food at up to 200 mph without losing a feather. I’ll let you try that.
Call them for a reservation at 612-624-4745, or visit their website, raptor.umn.edu, to learn more. Visits must be scheduled in advance.
(Photos by David Fabio)
David Fabio is a local author and nature photographer. His latest book, “Lost Pine Lake,” can be viewed at www.davidfabio.com.
