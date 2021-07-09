The Washington County Board of Commissioners ended the county’s COVID-19 emergency declaration July 6.
The County Board declared a local emergency March 17, 2020, in response to the threat posed by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The county’s declaration followed declarations of emergency in January by the World Health Organization and in March by the federal and state governments. Following the local declaration of emergency, the county activated its Emergency Operations Plan, and stood up its Incident Command Structure.
The ICS was led by the county’s emergency management staff in the Sheriff’s Office. County staff participated in teams, including logistics, planning, operations, communication, and unified command. The County Board provided direction through the adoption of numerous resolutions and motions related to changes in service delivery, hours of operations, and funding of response activities.
Based on the current conditions related to the pandemic, it was recommended to dissolve the local emergency declaration. The ongoing response related to COVID-19 can be handled through normal county operations, processes, and procedures. The county’s Emergency Operations Center was deactivated June 30 to coincide with the sunset of several other COVID-19 related policies.
