The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a policy May 25 for naming county-owned buildings.
The policy provides a description of what facilities will be affected by the policy, and outlines a process for considering names for facilities.
The policy also sets out criteria for names, saying facilities should be given names that reflect the surrounding geographical and natural features, and the historical significance of the county.
Facilities will not be named for individuals or cities. The County Board will be responsible for approving names for county-owned property.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.