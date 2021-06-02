The Washington County Board of Commissioners approved a policy May 25 for naming county-owned buildings.

The policy provides a description of what facilities will be affected by the policy, and outlines a process for considering names for facilities.

The policy also sets out criteria for names, saying facilities should be given names that reflect the surrounding geographical and natural features, and the historical significance of the county.

Facilities will not be named for individuals or cities. The County Board will be responsible for approving names for county-owned property.

