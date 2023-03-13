Everybody knows that pink ribbons signify breast cancer. But did you know that blue ribbons represent colorectal cancer?
The American Cancer Society’s nonprofit, nonpartisan advocacy affiliate, Cancer Action Network, put blue ribbons up in downtown Stillwater from March 2-7 to spread awareness of colorectal cancer.
There are some 50 or more different colored ribbons, meant to raise awareness and support for different types of cancer.
In addition, there are about 27 cancer awareness months recognized nationally. Almost every month on the calendar is a month for raising awareness, support and research efforts for one or more cancers.
March is colorectal cancer awareness month. It is also kidney cancer and multiple myeloma awareness month.
Mayor Ted Kozlowski proclaimed March 2023 to be colorectal cancer awareness month at the March 7 city council meeting.
“Encourage friends and family to get that screening done. It’s not as bad as everyone says,” Kozlowski stated. “And when you get lunch afterwards, it’s the best lunch you’ve ever had!”
As written on the proclamation that Kozlowski read at the meeting (and on the ACS CAN website), “Colorectal cancer (CRC) is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States among men and women combined.”
“CRC is one of the few cancers that can be prevented with timely screening, but one in three eligible Americans are not up to date on screening,” the proclamation notes.
In 2014, ACS’s National Colorectal Cancer Roundtable started the 80 percent by 2018 campaign, a “strive to increase timely colorectal cancer screening rates to 80 percent in every community for all Americans eligible for screening,” as noted on the proclamation. The campaign also “strives to pass state and federal laws that remove the barriers preventing people from getting colonoscopies and other lifesaving colorectal cancer screenings,” as the ACS CAN website states.
Unfortunately, as the proclamation reads, “The National Cancer Institute estimates that there could be as many as 4,500 additional CRC deaths because of the drop in screening due to COVID-19,” so the 80 percent by 2018 campaign continues in 2023.
“Observing a Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month during the month of March would provide a special opportunity to raise awareness and offer education on the importance of early detection and screening of CRC.”
