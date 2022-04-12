Former respiratory therapist Mark Bishofsky (R-Stillwater) has announced his run for the Minnesota House of Representatives in the newly drawn House District 33B. Bishofsky won the GOP endorsement on March 19, with 82% of the vote on the first ballot. He released the following statement in a pre
“My father taught me to always be honest, work hard, and live within your means,” Bishofsky said. “Our government needs the same lesson. I am running because we need a strong representative in St. Paul who understands our values and is willing to fight for them. Rising crime, over-taxation, and runaway inflation are devastating our families. My campaign is a strong grassroots team of volunteers who are willing to do the work it takes to win. We need commonsense in St. Paul. I believe we need a state where parents are empowered in their children’s education, where law enforcement is supported, and where our government respects our individual freedoms. I look forward to being a strong conservative voice for our communities at the Capitol.”
HD 33B encompasses a large portion of Washington County including Stillwater, Stillwater Township, Scandia, Marine on St. Croix, Oak Park Heights, Bayport, and part of Forest Lake.
This is Bishofsky’s first run for State House. He is the founder of Stop the Mandate which is an organization that advocates for small businesses shut down by government lockdowns and for medical freedom.
Bishofsky lives in Stillwater with his wife Lori and their four children.
