With a view of the valley and the St. Croix River on a warm sunny Tuesday, amateur radio ham operators celebrated the state’s 163rd birthday at Stillwater’s Pioneer Park on May 11 by doing what they do best: talking to people across the country using ham radios.
South East Metro Amateur Radio Club Member Joe Hibberd said the event is a good way to expose the public to the hobby.
“It is Minnesota’s birthday, and we as a club decided we wanted to celebrate that,” Hibberd said. “We’re always looking for opportunities to do special events out in the open. It’s a way to test our emergency radio capabilities.”
The amateur radio club selected the event Stillwater site because of its proximity to the place where Minnesota leaders met in 1848 to write a petition requesting Congress
establish a territory that led to statehood on May 11, 1858.
Also having an event in a public park is a way to be visible in the community, “and let them know ham radio is alive and kicking.”
“Ham radio is a fun and exciting hobby,” Hibberd said. “We attract people of all ages.”
The group operated throughout the day on several radio channels, and by 11 a.m. on Tuesday morning the group had contacted people from Canada, North Carolina, Nebraska, Kansas and Missouri.
The group made all those contacts from a thin wire antenna they hung above the park. The group hit a snag when they suddenly lost making any contact as a resident cut down the wire mistakenly believing the group’s string was caught in the park’s fence.
The hurdle didn’t stop the event as the group members were able to fix the antenna by using a large slingshot with a reel attached shooting a wire into a tree.
This was how the group established the antenna in the first place.
