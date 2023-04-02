Bee lawn WCD

Bee lawn, prairie and native plants at Washington Conservation District. (Photo provided by Angie Hong)

In the lazy, hazy days of summer, a bumblebee flits from flower to flower, its quiet buzz barely audible above the steady roar of cars and trucks on the nearby expressway, racing off to school, work, shopping malls and restaurants. Ten years ago, the lawn at Washington Conservation Center in Oakdale, Minn. was a copy, paste and repeat of every other property in the surrounding business park – sterile turf with a few uninspiring foundation plantings, surrounded by a moat of rocks. Today, it is a pocket oasis with a tiny prairie, native gardens, a porous parking lot that allows rain to soak into the ground, and a small patch of bee-friendly lawn.

Estimates from the United States Department of Agriculture indicate that wild bee populations declined 23 percent across the United States between 2008 and 2013. The rusty-patched bumblebee, now Minnesota’s state bee, was listed as a federally endangered species in 2017, and monarch butterflies were added to the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List in 2022. Like canaries in a coal mine, these pollinating insects warn us of an ongoing, worldwide biodiversity crisis. As pollinators slip away, so too do flowering native plants, grassland birds like meadowlarks and bobolinks, five-lined skinks and Blanding’s turtles.

