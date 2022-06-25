Bayport Scout Troop 113 is proud to host a community-wide Open House and Alumni Reunion in celebration of the Troop’s Centennial year of service to the youth and residents of Bayport and the St. Croix Valley at large. All Troop 113 alumni, families, friends and the community in general are welcome to enjoy hot dogs, hamburgers, cobblers, and memories on June 25, 2022, from 10 AM to 1 PM at the Scout Building in the northwest corner of Lakeside Park. (96 Central Ave., Bayport, MN 55003). We will have fun and games set up to keep the next generation happy while we relive past glory. Commemorative can coolers will be given to alumni.
Scouting was brought to Bayport in 1917 by Rev. Carl Schaufuss, a student minister at the Peoples Congregational Church who served as the first Scoutmaster. Unfortunately, the Troop collapsed when Rev. Schaufuss was soon called to a different congregation.
In March of 1922 the Superintendent of Bayport Schools Mr. Halvorson brought scouting back to Bayport, serving as Scoutmaster and registering the Troop with the Boy Scouts of America with Bayport Schools as the chartered partner. He was replaced in the fall of 1922 as both Superintendent and Scoutmaster by Ray Cummings. H.L Rothschild and George Lennartson served on the first committee.
In 1929 Bayport American Legion Post 491 assumed responsibility for Troop 113. In 1930 Frank Slaughter became Scoutmaster. By 1935 through Slaughter’s efforts, Troop 113 had grown to be “one of the most outstanding Troops in the St. Paul Area” in the opinion of the Bayport Herald on Valentine’s Day of 1935. In 2002, Bethlehem Lutheran Church joined Legion Post 491 as chartered partners of Troop 113.
Troop 113 has always had a thirst for adventure. From six canoe trips on the St. Croix from 1926 to 2018, and week long raft trips on the St. Croix in 1959, 1960, 1962. Through National Jamborees in 1937, 1950, 1973, 1985, 1989, 1993, 2001 and four Icelandic National Jamborees from 2002 to 2012. Ninety mile plus backpacking trips at Philmont near Cimarron New Mexico in 1997, 2001, 2004, 2006, 2011, 2016. Sailing trips on Lake Superior in 1987, 2010, 2014 and the Florida Keys in 2013, 2019. Not to forget trips to London England in 2010, Black Hills of South Dakota in 2014, Thunder Bay Canada in 2015, Glacier National Park in 2017, to this year’s week long trip to Alaska.
Service to our community has always been an important part of Troop 113. Scouts have shoveled sidewalks for families with men serving in World War II and painted the log cabin in Lakeside Park. Last spring, scouts planted trees in Barker’s Alps.
Troop 113 meets weekly on Tuesday nights from six-fifteen until eight o’clock at the Scout Building from May to October, and at Bethlehem Lutheran Church from November to April. We do everything from service projects, game nights and rifle or archery ranges, to outdoor skills and Merit Badges. The Scouts plan the schedule and lead the meetings. If there is a decision to be made it is made by a Scout. The adults are there to monitor safety and provide logistical support. It is fun, hands-on learning and achievement that puts young men in the middle of the action and prepares them for today – and for life. Some of the skills have changed in the last 100 years, but the time proven method has not.
Troop 113 is proud of our 117 Eagle Scouts from Eldon Lomnes in 1929 to Joseph Casale in 2021. That is why we carry their names on our trailer wherever we go. The trailer will be on display at our reunion. Many stories are started by an alum seeing names they remember on the trailer. Joe Reding will be bringing his three patch blankets with 41 years of event and trip patches which should also spark some memories.
Cub Scout Pack 113 was founded in 1954. Today it serves boys and girls in grades K-5 in and around the St. Croix Valley. Kids are welcome to join any time. Meetings are held on Mondays during the school year. More information can be found at BayportPack113.org.
Scouts BSA Troop 113 serves young men who have completed fifth grade but are not yet 18 years old from Bayport, Lake Elmo, and the surrounding area. Scouts can start at any age, but everyone starts at the first rank of Scout and works toward the rank of Eagle. If five young women who have completed fifth grade but are not yet 18 years old would like to form a female Troop 113, we are anxious to hear from you. More information can be found at BayportTroop113.org.
Thanks to the generous support of the Bayport American Legion, registration in Pack or Troop 113 is only $60.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.