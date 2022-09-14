Photographer/son

Walt Serier and his son, Don in 1955. Serier’s photographs of Bayport are collected in the book “Through the lens of Walt Serier,” to be published Sept. 17.

The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce the publication of the book, “Through the Lens of Walt Serier,” by Chris Nelson, in time for Bayport Derby Days on September 17th at the Bayport City Hall from 9am to noon.

Serier, a local Bayport barber, took photographs of Bayport in 1955, 1960 and 1965 to capture the day-to-day activities of the community. These slides seemed to be lost but Chris Nelson, known for his lead singing in the group More-Tishens, tracked them down. With help from many in the community, the people and locations have been identified and they are now all together in one publication.

