The Washington County Historical Society is excited to announce the publication of the book, “Through the Lens of Walt Serier,” by Chris Nelson, in time for Bayport Derby Days on September 17th at the Bayport City Hall from 9am to noon.
Serier, a local Bayport barber, took photographs of Bayport in 1955, 1960 and 1965 to capture the day-to-day activities of the community. These slides seemed to be lost but Chris Nelson, known for his lead singing in the group More-Tishens, tracked them down. With help from many in the community, the people and locations have been identified and they are now all together in one publication.
Nelson found these photographic slides, a total of 660, to be the images of his youth. They are the people, places and events from 1955 through 1965 captured in a moment in time. “It doesn’t seem like sixty years have gone by,” said Nelson, that “Officer Al Schultz was reminding me and my friends “Jughead,” Gary and Keith, Nat, and Steve that the curfew at 9pm hadn’t changed since the last time he caught us and we better get our butts home ASAP.”
Also included in the book is a chapter of all known nicknames of Bayport people – some might be missing, but the list is comprehensive. Another chapter relates the early history of Bayport with some historic images from the collections of the Washington County Historical Society.
Bayport is celebrating its 100th anniversary as since being named Bayport. Events will highlight the history of the community at the city hall. After Derby Days, the book will be on sale at the Washington County Heritage Center, 1862 S. Greeley Street, Stillwater as well as online at www.wchsmn.org.
Founded in 1934, the Washington County Historical Society is a donor-supported, nonprofit organization with more than 750 individual, family, and business members. WCHS is supported by individual gifts, memberships, earned income, and foundation grants.
