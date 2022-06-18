People’s Congregational Church in Bayport is a small congregation that thinks big. It welcomed a new pastor, Rev. Clare Gromoll, last year. With renewed leadership its people have recently sponsored two community events that demonstrate congregational heart. They believe that now, more than ever, is a time to welcome strangers, strengthen ties with neighbors and show compassion.
Saturday, May 21 began as a blustery day at People’s Park and Barker’s Alps, however the weather did not stop several hundred folks from joining in a community event called the 1st Annual May Festival, sponsored by People’s Church. Twenty-two artisans/exhibitors, a robust plant sale, live music, great food, family games, a silent auction and raffle, financial support from five community organizations, and on-site People’s Park demonstrations of tai chi, community garden, labyrinth and prairie restoration made this an extraordinarily successful event. As People’s seeks to continue its commitment to inclusivity and widen its reach to neighbors, the Festival drew not only Bayport, Stillwater and Hudson friends but also those from the wider Twin Cities area.
On Thursday, May 26, at noon the church offered a Nationwide Practice of Lament in solidarity with the community of Uvalde, Texas. After neighboring St. Charles Catholic Church rang its bells 21 times, People’s Church bell followed likewise.
The twenty people gathered on the lawn at People’s took turns reciting the name of each person killed after each bell rang and placed a flower on an altar. The circle of neighbors and congregants created sacred space to hold strong feelings collectively.
In addition to these events People’s Church will hold a special worship service on June 19 in commemoration of Juneteenth, our newest American holiday, sometimes known as Freedom Day; we will also celebrate the efforts of its Antiracism Collective over the past year. Over thirty members and friends gathered monthly in “building block” activities to explore racism from the context of Christianity.
Rev. Pamela Ngunjiri, Racial Justice Co-Director of Minnesota Council of Churches, will provide the message at the 9:30 am outdoor service next to Barkers Alps Park.
