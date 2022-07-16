Over the course of history, families develop special skills such as blacksmithing, gold & silver smiths, plus many other occupations that are handed down through the generations. One family in Stillwater had a very unique talent that went through three generations until it was no longer used, and that was of finding of drowning victims.
The Jeremy family had a side business of finding persons who had drowned in a body of water and could not be found by others. The patriarch of the family, John Jeremy, started this unusual business in the 1870s, and the family used it until the 1950s.
John Jeremy was born on June 12, 1858 in New York State. In the 1880s the family moved to Minnesota, settled in St. Paul to begin with, and later moved on to Stillwater in the mid-1890s. Jeremy was a fisherman by trade and that was his main family income, living on South Main Street and fishing in the St. Croix River.
He was awarded a license to seine rough fish from the River by the state of Minnesota. He was successful enough to make a career of fishing.
His nickname, “Fisherman” John was given for his other business of finding those who had drowned that no one else could find. The family of the missing victim would contact him, a contract was drawn up between the parties, and an amount for finding the body was determined. John would then go on to the body of water, alone, usually at night, without anyone else besides maybe his son, to look for the body. In the morning, he would have the body with him.
His uncanny ability of finding the bodies led many people to wonder how he did it. Rumors set out that in the gunnysack that he would bring with him he had trained muskrats, or a “body compass” made of a loaf of bread with mercury in it. People felt that Jeremy had some kind of black magic within him – he always seemed to find the victim.
On at least one occasion, the family, after finding out Jeremy had found the body of their loved one, refused to pay the agreed upon amount. Jeremy refused to hand over the body without payment and hid the body until he received the amount due him. Some of his contracts are in the collections of the Washington County Historical Society.
Jeremy was a hard drinker and was a mainstay at some of the local saloons. He would regularly get into fights, his nose was broken so many times it never healed correctly. He was in court suing people or being sued, and the police knew him well.
This led to his final days. Jeremy’s wife had left him, and to help take care of the house he had hired a woman to take of the chores. This women was about to be married and left the Jeremy home and went back to her father, Joseph Bienner, in Oak Park.
On Saturday, July 20, 1918, Jeremy visited the hardware store of Charles Mosier, at which time Jeremy had the owner draw up a will leaving everything, to his son John Jr. Jeremy took the trolley to St. Paul where he had his shotgun repaired and purchase some buckshot shells. He returned to Stillwater and bought a white shirt. In addition, after getting his shoes shined, he proceeded to the Bienner residence.
John Jeremy called for the girl to return to him and her duties – it seemed as though he had fell in love with the young woman. However, coming out the house was her father, which Jeremy pointed the shotgun at and pulled the trigger, killing the man instantly. Jeremy left and went into the nearby woods close to the railroad tracks and then killed himself. The Stillwater Messenger commented on his death and noted that “The Northwest has lost and institution” with Jeremy’s death.
Taking over the family business was John Jeremy Jr. who would find even more drowning victims that his father. John Jr. reign was short as he died suddenly after returning from Washington State where he had recovered two bodies in November 1926.
The business went to George P. Thompson, a grandson of the original Fisherman John. He was only 14 when his uncle passed away but started his corpse finding business in the 1930s. He was handed the secrets and the gunnysack that the previous family members had used. Thompson’s last big mission was in Iowa to find the body of Iowa’s amateur golf champion and socialite, May Louise Cordingly.
Thompson, in an interview with newspaper reporters described the family secret, “The system that we use has been in the family three generation. It is not patented, but we just don’t talk about it.” That was a system of knowing the currents, and most importantly patience.
However, what was in the gunnysack? No trained muskrats, not body compass….only grappling hooks with weights.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
