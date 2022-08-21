Death is a part of life. There are many occupations that must deal with death on almost an everyday basis such as doctors, police officers and fire fighters, and then there are coroners and undertakers. Others deal with the pain of death, but the undertakers are the ones that prepare people for their final resting places.

The first death in Stillwater, it is said, occurred in 1844. The man’s body was buried on top of the hill. Since that time, cemeteries have been established and funeral homes created so that we might be able to say “goodbye” to our family and friends. One of Stillwater’s best known undertakers in the area was Samuel Belisle and he was in business for nearly forty years.

