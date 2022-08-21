Death is a part of life. There are many occupations that must deal with death on almost an everyday basis such as doctors, police officers and fire fighters, and then there are coroners and undertakers. Others deal with the pain of death, but the undertakers are the ones that prepare people for their final resting places.
The first death in Stillwater, it is said, occurred in 1844. The man’s body was buried on top of the hill. Since that time, cemeteries have been established and funeral homes created so that we might be able to say “goodbye” to our family and friends. One of Stillwater’s best known undertakers in the area was Samuel Belisle and he was in business for nearly forty years.
Belisle was born in Fall River, Mass. on August 28, 1872. He came west to Stillwater with his parents when he was young and was educated in the area public schools. When he was 16-years-old, he worked for the firm of Phillip Miller & Son, pioneer undertakers, and this is where his career began.
In 1890, Belisle moved to West Superior, Wis. and spent four years learning the trade with P. O’Reilly. He returned to Stillwater in 1894, becoming associated with Linder Erickson as an undertaker himself. On January 1, 1897, Belisle started his own undertaking and funeral service.
In September of the same year he was married to Albeda Swanson, daughter of P.D. Swanson.
Albeda graduated from Stillwater High School in 1892 and became a teacher in the public schools. In 1902, she pursued a course in embalming at the University of Minnesota and became the first female officer in the State Embalmers’ Association. She was elected vice-president in 1904. The next year she was the first female delegate to attend the national convention at Niagara Falls, N.Y.
As many funeral directors do, they get into another business which is closely related to that of undertaking, and that is furniture. Just like the Simonet Furniture Company and the Simonet Funeral Home, Belisle also was the owner of the Samuel Belisle Furniture Company. He sold his interests in that enterprise to concentrate his efforts with the funeral home in the early part of the 20th century.
Getting tired of the mortuary business, the Belisles leased their business and went into a semi-retirement around 1920. It seems as though they could not stay out of the business scene of Stillwater, so in September, 1921, they purchased the business and stock of the McLaughlin Shoe Company and changed the name to the Belisle Shoe Company.
In the Stillwater Messenger of Sept. 21, 1921, a full page ad ran with the headline reading: “The Belisle Shoe Co., formerly the McLaughlin Shoe Store announces the Greatest Shoe Sale ever held in the history of the City of Stillwater. The Greatest Slaughter of Men’s’, Women’s and Children’s footwear consists of a variety of the World’s finest quality shoes.”
Some of the “slaughtered” prices included Oxfords and pumps for $4.85; Boy’s school shoes from $2.45 to $3.65; Men’s Brogues at $5.85; and Women’s Lace Boots $1.95. This business didn’t last long with Belisle. He sold off his shoe interests and again went back to the funeral home and undertaking business.
By the beginning of 1934, Belisle’s health had begun to fade. In the early afternoon of April 6, 1934, one of Stillwater’s best known businessmen and mortician died at his home and place of business on 3rd Street. He was a member of the Stillwater Elks and Odd Fellows.
The Belisle Funeral home is still standing at the corner of Myrtle and Third streets in Stillwater. Today it is the home of the American Legion.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
