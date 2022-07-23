School is out for the summer, yet the school buildings will remain busy with other summer programs, so the school is really never done. This was the case with the one room schoolhouses of the past. Even though the kids were done and doing work in the summer, the schoolhouses remained busy with community events. One of the most active rural schoolhouses in the area was District #19, known as the McKean School.

The School was constructed on the McKean Farm south of Stillwater on Stagecoach Trail near Highway 22. The School District was organized in June 1861. The first school board consisted of John Oliver Jr., A. Andrews, Elias McKean, directors and H.M. Greeley, clerk.

Load comments