School is out for the summer, yet the school buildings will remain busy with other summer programs, so the school is really never done. This was the case with the one room schoolhouses of the past. Even though the kids were done and doing work in the summer, the schoolhouses remained busy with community events. One of the most active rural schoolhouses in the area was District #19, known as the McKean School.
The School was constructed on the McKean Farm south of Stillwater on Stagecoach Trail near Highway 22. The School District was organized in June 1861. The first school board consisted of John Oliver Jr., A. Andrews, Elias McKean, directors and H.M. Greeley, clerk.
The school building was constructed in 1864 and was 30 x 22 feet in size. There were three windows on each side of the building with two front doors. There was also a bell tower with a bell to call the students in for school. The school could hold up to 17 students of all classes from first to eighth grade, but it rarely had more that 10-14 students during one year.
The first year the district was open, the teacher was Mary Stone who was paid $16 per month. In 1897 the teacher was Mrs. Emma A. Folsom and the officers of the District were H.B. Vollmer, clerk; A. Anderson, director, and S. McKean, treasurer. The small school was furnished with a dictionary, globe, maps and a library.
In the late 1930s, there was a short lived newspaper called the “Rural School News,” and in it was reports from Washington County rural schools, their activities and goings on. The McKean School teacher at the time was Gertrude Thompson and the student reporters for the school were Helen and Lois Richert.
In November 1938, Helen Richert reported that prizes were given to Jimmy Secrest, Helen and Lois Richert for being the best spellers in their grades for a month. Also on Friday afternoon, October 28, they had a Halloween party after recess. “We bobbed for apples and played many games. Prizes were given for the inners of different Halloween stunts.”
In March 1939, a party was given for Billy Nelsen, who was leaving the district. “We had a short program,” the paper noted, “which included a farewell song we made up for Billy, also a poem we made up. We presented him with a purse of money and a scrapbook. At the close of the afternoon we served lunch.”
Thelma Swenson Cutler, the McKean School teacher from 1934 to 1937, fondly remembered her time at the school in a letter to Ila Jarchow Brown in 1996. “I was responsible for housekeeping [of the school], except for a monthly scrubbing of the floor, which the Chairman’s wife, Ann Secrest, faithfully accomplished the last Friday of each month after school was dismissed. Grow McKean, an interesting character in his own right, made the fire December, January, and February. He stocked the old round stove to its full capacity, and it became dangerously hot, but never caused any damage. My recollection is that he was paid $18 for the three months work, enough ‘to keep him in pipe tobacco.’”
Consolidation of the rural schools started in the 1940s with the last class at McKean School being in 1940. The school was purchased by the Jacob Koller family and the building moved about a mile to their farm. It was used as a shed for the next 60 years.
The Koller family, after decades of using the old school as a shed, wanted to donate the building to the Stillwater School District. After many meetings, the Board of Education accepted the donation of the schoolhouse on February 11, 1999. It was thought the school could be moved to the District’s Environmental Learning Center, ELC, at the Stillwater Area High School. Unfortunately the city of Oak Park Heights would require the district to pay $600,000 in development costs, which was not expected. Another plan came up to move the schoolhouse to the Washington County Fairgrounds, these plans too fell apart.
The school found its way to Boutwells Landing Senior complex in Oak Park Heights. It was moved there in June 2006 and was fully restored, including a new bell tower, in July 2009. It is used for educational purposes and the old school found new life, as Boutwells Landing resident David Spence noted, “The McKean School serves to illustrate how the rural school served the students from the surrounding farm community.”
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
