When Stillwater was settled, many businesses needed to be set up to support such a community. There was the lumber mill, blacksmith shop, grocery store, hardware store, and one of the earliest businesses – a brewery.

In 1851, Norbert Kimmick started a small distillery in his kitchen. He was producing about 5 barrels of whiskey a week, and the following year he started a brewery. He ran it solo until 1854 when he took on a partner, Frank Aiple, and was in partnership until 1857 when Kimmick died. The Aiple brewery, along with the St. Croix Brewery on the north end of town, were the only breweries in Stillwater until the Wolf Brothers arrived and put their mark on the industry in the 1860s.

