For veterans of any war this country participates in, the fight is really never over. The soldiers marched back home and tried to assimilate back into the flow of life. It proved hard for some – but with the help of veteran’s organizations for Civil War soldiers, such as the Grand Army of the Republic, GAR, and even “Last Man’s Clubs,” most found their way back home.

Henry Otis, of Marine, fought in Company “C” of the 7th Minnesota Regiment, but his history, and his family’s date in this area many years before the Civil War.

