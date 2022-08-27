Crandall House

The home of Henry Crandall on Myrtle St. in Stillwater.

Pioneer life was hard on those who came to the St. Croix Valley and settled down to try to make a better life. Many of these pioneers received injuries or became ill and died before making that better life that they had seeked. One reason was the lack of doctors, and even more, the lack of medicine. The early druggists in town were very highly respected, and one of these early druggists was Henry Maltby Crandall.

Crandall was born in September 1824 to Alden and Mabel [Maltby] Crandall at Sandy Creek, Oswego County, New York. He married Laura Barse in 1852 and came to Stillwater in 1856.

Load comments