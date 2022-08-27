Pioneer life was hard on those who came to the St. Croix Valley and settled down to try to make a better life. Many of these pioneers received injuries or became ill and died before making that better life that they had seeked. One reason was the lack of doctors, and even more, the lack of medicine. The early druggists in town were very highly respected, and one of these early druggists was Henry Maltby Crandall.
Crandall was born in September 1824 to Alden and Mabel [Maltby] Crandall at Sandy Creek, Oswego County, New York. He married Laura Barse in 1852 and came to Stillwater in 1856.
According to David Labno, a collector of rare bottles and local historian, Crandall’s career lasted five decades and several partnerships. In 1856, Crandall entered the drug business with a man named Babcock. The partnership sold a large number of items including wines, liquors, paints and cigars. In the March 27, 1860 Stillwater Messenger was the last newspaper advertisement with Babcock.
Crandall continued in business on his own, updating his store whenever possible. A notation in the April 5, 1870 Stillwater Republican said: “H.M. Crandall has had a splendid new prescription case put up in his drug store. It was made at the State Prison and is a handsome piece of work.” In 1875, he even added a soda fountain to his store.
By 1876, Crandall was again in partnership in the drug store business, this time with J.C. Hening. The partnership only lasted a short time, the firm separating in 1880. Crandall was again listed as by himself in the drug business. However, by 1884, Crandall took in Hal Barclay as a partner, a partnership that would last until Crandall’s retirement in 1891.
In the Stillwater Lumberman dated January 16, 1880, it says, “a pioneer among the businessmen of our city again stands alone in a business he has built with constant faithful endeavor, and ably managed for many years.” The Lumberman continued, “He [Crandall] has been prompt to meet the changing conditions of local trade, and has facilities for reaching central points of supply have improved, has shared the benefits with his patrons.”
After his retirement, Crandall and his wife lived in the home at 110 East Myrtle Street. Mrs. Crandall became ill in early 1905. After several months of fighting, she died on June 25, 1905 at her home with her husband and niece by her side. After the funeral was held, and she was laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery, Henry M. Crandall went to live with his niece in West Virginia.
According to the Stillwater Messenger of July 15, 1905, “H.M. Crandall, one of our pioneer residents left this week to live with a niece, Mrs. M.M. Williams, residing at Charleston, W.V., where he expects to make his future home. The many friends of Mr. Crandall will wish him a most happy sojourn in his new abode.” The next week, the Messenger added, “H.M. Crandall sold his house and lot and all personal effects for $1,600 cash to Frank Lundegren who is moving in this week.”
Crandall lived the rest of his days in West Virginia. He died on December 23, 1923 at the age of 99 years.
One of Stillwater’s first drugstore owners, Henry Crandall would live out his life in the East. He had made Stillwater his home for nearly 50 years, and in doing so, helped the ailing people feel better and carved his name into the pages of Stillwater’s history forever.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
