We have learned that tornados can be deadly. It seems as though there are more and more deadly tornados every year and it may be just a matter of time before one blows through our hometown. It has happened before.
Just outside of Stillwater there have been severe storms and even twisters that have touched down in Stillwater Township and Baytown Township. One of those tornados touched down more than 60 years ago.
At the end of May 1958, the storm clouds rolled in around 3pm and within seconds funnel clouds started to form.
The first touchdowns of the storm occurred near White Bear Lake then on into the Dellwood area where it ripped through the Norman Slade farm.
Traveling in a Southeasterly direction, the twister took out power lines, trees, farm buildings and more. The tornado continued on its path of destruction as it swooped into the Lake Elmo area and took out the large barn on the Cloverdale Farm.
The Cloverdale barn was one of the largest in the state at the time.
It was constructed in 1924 at a cost of $58,000 by Thomas Irvine of St. Paul. The barn originally held trotting horses which Irvine bred and maintained as a hobby. It was 157 feet long, with a center section about 70 feet wide and two wings 54 feet wide. It had a large hip roof which gave it the appearance of being nearly three stories high and was the largest building on 260 acre estate established by Irvine in 1895.
Another family in the path of the storm was the Alvin Bergman family who owned a farm just off of Highway 36. The winds of the tornado destroyed five out buildings and the barn and it did substantial damage to their home. The family, which included five young boys from the ages of 2 ½ to 16, were able to eventually move back into their home while repairs were ongoing.
Walter Gleason was just about done with his new three-bedroom rambler on highway 212 northeast of Lake Elmo and then the tornado hit it and reduced it to an open basement. Mrs. Gleason was in the house when it collapsed and suffered a cut to her head but was fine later on.
The tornado continued its push to the southeast and rambled through Hudson and then lifted into the sky. But the storms would come rumbling back about a week or so later in the Wisconsin area.
On June 4th, a deadly twister hit in the Colfax area of Wisconsin and 16 were killed in just that one community.
The total number that died from that tornado came to 31, with 189 homes destroyed, 303 farm buildings destroyed and an estimated $10 million dollars in damage.
The Wisconsin Governor ordered three National Guard companies to remain in the stricken area for the week and in Colfax alone there were 275 National Guardsmen stationed.
Although there hasn’t been a tornado to hit the city of Stillwater in scores of years, the threat of a major storm is always around the corner. When you hear the sirens sound, make sure you listen and find a safe place to go to.
If it has happened before, it can always happen again.
Brent Peterson is the Executive Director of the Washington County Historical Society.
