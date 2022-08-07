Cloverdale wreckage

Cloverdale Barn after a May 1958 tornado.

We have learned that tornados can be deadly. It seems as though there are more and more deadly tornados every year and it may be just a matter of time before one blows through our hometown. It has happened before.

Just outside of Stillwater there have been severe storms and even twisters that have touched down in Stillwater Township and Baytown Township. One of those tornados touched down more than 60 years ago.

